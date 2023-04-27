CENTRAL Victoria has a lot to offer with farmers, local producers, creators and makers selling their goods.
Whether you prefer a large event, or a simple country style market, you are bound to find what you are looking for.
Our market list will be updated each week with new markets and community sales in the region.
Buy some locally grown, fresh produce this weekend.
Support your local community and farmers at this market event.
Click here for more information.
Where: Old Church on the Hill, Russell Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday's, April 29, 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
We are delighted to announce that St Mary's Annual Car Boot Sale is to be held next weekend.
In addition to all the 'car boot' sites, the church will run its usual barbecue, morning tea, trash and treasure, books, plants, cakes and preserves stalls.
For further details please contact Geoff on 0418 145 105.
Where: Anglican Church, Church Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 8am to 1pm.
