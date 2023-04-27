Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victorian Producers Co-op reunion went off with a blast on Saturday

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long-overdue reunion took place at the Sawyers Arms Hotel in Geelong on Saturday for past and present members of the Victorian Producers Co-op.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.