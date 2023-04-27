A long-overdue reunion took place at the Sawyers Arms Hotel in Geelong on Saturday for past and present members of the Victorian Producers Co-op.
People re-united from all over Australia, travelling from the Mallee region, Holbrook in NSW, and even the Sunshine Coast.
One of the event's organisers and former Horsham stock agent Dale Keatley said there was a great turn-out for the event.
"The main reason we're having this today is [so] we can all get together and spend some time together," Mr Keatley said.
"It's been talked about for a long time, but now we've finally done it, so I think it's a pretty special day.
"And to the past colleagues of ours that have passed away, today, we'll have a beer for you."
That's something I'm proud to be a part of, we were the best group and that was evident even after VPC finished that every one of them went well.- Dale Keatley
Mr Keatley's wishes for those in attendance were to "have a good yarn" and reminisce about what they used to get up to, with plenty of stories, good and bad.
"They were great days," he said.
Special mentions went to Jeanette Hahn and Harriett Keatley for their efforts into organising the day, with historical articles and old photos on display.
"Without the girls, we wouldn't have been able to get this together, they've organised quite a lot of this," Mr Keatley said.
The VPC was registered in 1910, and its first office opened in Bendigo. It then expanded across the state from there. "A lot of farmers were shareholders in the VCP," Mr Keatley said.
"As the years went on, they started growing and Victoria was very strong, but then they started going into South Australia and NSW.
"They were a significant business in livestock, wool, merchandise and even at one stage tea."
Mr Keatley said it was a successful company for decades, but 25 years ago a downturn in business happened and Elders "came to the rescue".
"It was a merger situation, and so everyone moved across to Elders, and they traded as Elders VP for a period of time and then just went to Elders after that," he said.
The $10-million merger with Elders prevented the VPC going into liquidation, and various agents continue to work with Elders today, including David Hill and Michelle Grenness from the Albury, NSW, branch who were in attendance on Saturday.
"I think most of us agree VPC always had the best men," Mr Keatley said.
"That's something I'm proud to be a part of, we were the best group and that was evident even after VPC finished that every one of them went well."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
