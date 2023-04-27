Newly arrived Karen refugees will have the chance to visit more of the Loddon Valley region, as part of a new program.
Loddon Mallee Community Leadership Program graduate Jan Pagliaro is the mind behind the excursion, and said she was inspired after seeing the positive impacts refugees and migrants were having in small regional towns.
"I took the idea from what's happened in Nhill and Pyramid Hill," Jan said.
"Those towns were being decimated by an aging population and no new families coming in, so they got together as a community and invited in new arrivals.
"There are now Filipino people living in Pyramid Hill and Karen people in Nhill. They've saved the local football club, the businesses and schools. So I thought, why can't we do that closer to home?"
The towns' businesses now employ more Karen people, with families buying houses and starting their own businesses, Ms Pagliaro said.
Ms Pagliaro said she approached Bendigo Community Health Services, which managed the humanitarian settlement program with AMES Australia in the region.
BCHS settlement services team member Nay Chee Aung said the bus was fully booked within a week, and Karen refugees who arrived from the Thailand-Myanmar border to Bendigo less than eight months ago were excited to explore more of the state.
"It's going to be good for people to explore and learn about the area outside of Bendigo, because a lot are stuck at home and don't know where to go," Mr Aung said.
"It's also an opportunity for them to connect with other families."
The trip, starting on Friday morning, will see the group travel to Inglewood, Boort and Bridgewater, finishing with a spot of fishing at the Loddon River.
BCHS volunteer Ku Htee said the lifestyles of Karen people suited regional towns.
"Karen people have lived in the forest for most of their lives," she said. "They love nature, so part of this trip is also about exploring nature again."
Ms Pagliaro said she hoped the day would open the eyes of Karen people to living in the Loddon region, which she said offered cheaper houses, more employment opportunities and a more laid-back lifestyle.
