CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on:
GAS WORKS TOUR
Join in for a tour of the Bendigo Gas Works 1860-1873.
This tour showcases the former Gas Works as the most intact 19th Century Gas Works in the world.
It was established by the Bendigo Gas Company in 1860 and operated continuously until the introduction of natural gas in 1973.
Bookings are essential, email: nattrustbendigo@gmail.com or text 0447 473 674.
Where: 8-32 Weeroona Avenue, North Bendigo.
When: Tours will be conducted Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 13, various session times.
MEMORY WALK
Memory Walk Bendigo is back this year.
Join in for a walk, jog or run for people impacted by dementia.
For further information and to raise money, click here.
Where: Botanic Gardens, White Hills.
When: Saturday, April 29, from 8am.
SPRING IN YOUR STEP
Enjoy an evening event with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature CD music and a light supper.
All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, April 29, 7.30pm to 11pm.
SISTERWORKS CLASSES
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place Monday's, 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesday's, 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Friday's with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs and provides.
if you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES
Women with Disabilities Vic Bendigo Hub meet monthly.
Meet up with a supportive and passionate group and advocate together.
Contact Emma Klemm for more information.
Phone: 0473 166 272
Email: emma.klemm@wdv.org.au
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all of a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hour. This is an 18+ event.
$20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo.
When: Runs every fortnight from Saturday, April 22, 5.30pm and 8pm.
MAIDEN GULLY AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Maiden Gully Autumn Festival showcases a wide range of stalls and activities for the whole family.
Gold coin donation entry with proceeds going towards fundraising for the Maiden Gully Community.
Where: Balgownie Estate Bendigo, 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, April 30, 10am to 3pm.
GROOVIN THE MOO
Are you ready to groove again?
Groovin the Moo will be making its appearance back to Bendigo next week.
The festival will feature Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, Alt-J, BBNO$, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim, Laurel, Ocean Alley, Sophie May, Teenage Dads and many more.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 29, from 11am.
CASTLEMAINE PRIDE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Pride Festival is returning for a week-long celebration ofculture, history and creativity.
This years festival has a program that includes talks, sporting activities, films, live music, drag shows, a scavenger hunt and a dance party.
Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond will also be bringing their clothes swap back to the Castlemaine Town Hall on Sunday, April 30.
The festival will also include the Castlemaine Pride Picnic, which is free to attend.
There will be food trucks, entertainment and more.
One of the highlights of the festival is Songs of Pride.
The Castlemaine Pride Choir will be taking to the picnic stage at the Castlemaine Botanic Gardens.
The choir will perform a range of musical offerings that will make anyone's heart sing.
They will also be performing alongside Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus, who are bringing their show MGLCs Mega Mixtape! to Castlemaine Pride on May 6.
For further information on Castlemaine Pride Festival and all events, please click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, April 28 to Saturday, May 6.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival is a month long event, held across nine historic towns and is organised by local businesses and the community.
The festival aims to inspire visitors and explore what autumn is like in the Macedon Ranges.
The festival features markets, workshops, exhibitions, shows, walking trails and more.
For further information on this festival, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, various times.
AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The Australian Heritage Festival is the country's largest community-driven celebration of heritage.
For over 40 years the National Trust has connected the nation through the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations.
There will be many activities, workshops, talks and more throughout the month.
Click here for a full schedule.
Where: Various locations in central Victoria.
When: Until Thursday, May 18.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
Kaleidoscope is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minutes to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
OPEN MIC POETRY
Golden City Poetry's inaugural event Poetry Readings will take place in May with host poet Brenda Stevens-Chambers.
This event will feautre guest poet Amanda Collins.
Amanda is a lifelong poet, musician, comedian and author, she is also co-host of PizzaBoxPoets, a Heathcote spoken word event since 2018.
As a comedian she has performed on many stages including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Her relatable poetry touches all areas of her life, from songwriting through classic forms to modern spoken word.
Cafe on premises, free entry.
For further info email: GoldenCityPoetry@yahoo.com
Where: Reading Room, Valentines Antiques, 16-20 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 6, 2pm to 4pm.
REDESDALE REVELLERS
Redesdale Revellers: Dare to Dream are back for four shows over two weekends.
This event will include lots of entertainment and an afternoon tea.
Tickets $25, click here.
For more information, call the Revellers Hotline on 0487 619 473 or email redesdalerevellers@gmail.com
Where: Sutton Grange Hall, 921 Faraday-Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Held over two weekends, 2pm Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, and May 20 and 21.
ILLUMIN8
ILLUMIN8 is a festival that celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
The event, held at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa.
It is a family friendly event with light installations, performances, food and more.
Limited tickets available now, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
AUTUMN FASHIONS
Kay's Autumn Fashions will be held, supporting Heartbeat Victoria Bendigo Branch.
This event will also include Marg's Jewellery.
Entry $5, includes three raffle tickets, lucky door prize and afternoon tea.
Bring a friend and enjoy a cuppa. Members, a plate please.
Where: Eaglehawk Citizens Band Hall, Peg Leg Road (between Ambulance and Fire Stations).
When: Thursday, May 11, 2pm.
PRADA'S ALL-DRAG REVUE
Australia's most sought-after drag queens will take to the stage in the drag spectacular, Prada Clutch's: All-Drag Revue.
This 90 minute drag extravaganza will take you on a musical journey, paying tribute to the history of Aussie drag..
Sing along to classic disco hits and celebrate chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world.
With a cast of seven, the All-Drag Revue is headlined by Prada Clutch - one of Australia's most in demand live-singing drag queens.
Tickets available here.
Where: The Capital Theatre, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, May 12, 8pm.
AFRICAN MUSIC AND FOOD PARTY
Enjoy an afternoon of African food, music, arts, and crafts at this event.
This party will be a chance to share in African culture and food with Ghanaian dishes cooked up by Ras Ato from Abusua Pa (Family).
Tickets $20. Click here for further information and tickets.
Where: The Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 13, from 1pm.
TIM WINTON'S LOVE LETTER TO NINGALOO
He's been writing for over 40 years, but instead of publishing a new novel, Tim Winton has delivered a three-part natural history series for television: Ningaloo Nyinggulu.
Ningaloo Nyinggulu is a celebration of the power of wild places, and how and when we can resist the urge to exploit them.
These events are in-conversation and promise a provocative reflection on writing through a climate emergency and extinction crisis.
Ningaloo Nyinggulu is supported by the research and professional knowledge of 100+ experts, as well as local indigenous cultural advisors and Traditional Owners.
Click here for further information and to book.
Castlemaine: The Theatre Royal, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine, Saturday, May 13, 1pm to 2.30pm.
Kyneton: Kyneton Town Hall, Mollison Steet, Kyneton, Saturday, May 13, 7pm to 8.30pm.
ARE WE THERE YET?
CDP Kids presents Are we there yet?, A journey around Australia live on stage.
This is a play by Finegan Kruckemeyer, based on the book by Alison Lester.
For further information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: The Capital Theatre, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Monday, May 15, noon.
MOTHER'S DAY CLASSIC
Bendigo will once again turn pink in May for the Mother's Day Classic.
The Mother's Day Classic has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and is Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research.
For further information on the Mother's Day Classic in Bendigo, click here.
Where: Mason Field- 138 Reservoir Road, Strathdale.
When: Sunday, May 14, from 8am.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11, 7.45pm.
TWILIGHT COURT TOURS
As part of Law Week 2023 celebrations, Court Services Victoria will host a series of 45-minute public twilight tours at the new Bendigo Law Courts.
This guided tour will show the modern legal hub, featuring a Koori Court, dedicated Children's Court, and a Specialist Family Violence Court.
This will be an opportunity to learn about the significant Koori cultural elements featured throughout the building and the collaboration between Court Services Victoria and the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Where: Bendigo Law Courts, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 - 11.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.