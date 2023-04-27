Groovers and moo-vers: Central Victoria to come alive this weekend

Bendigo's set to come alive this weekend as the annual Groovin the Moo festival makes its way into town.
Marked as one of the town's biggest events, thousands are expected to flock to the Prince of Wales Showgrounds. (Including our own, don't miss the Addy's full coverage from Saturday.)
One of said thousands may be you, hoping for blue skies and looking forward to soaking in the big acts of the day, or you might be one to avoid it entirely.
There's no judgement here, we've included many an event happening this weekend. Some will supplement the festival blues, others will feed into the excitement of a locally sourced lineup.
Perhaps an exhibition will fall on the agenda or you'll catch the last weekend of the Kaleidoscope installation.
Either way, enjoy!
