White Hills Cricket Club honours star all-rounder with life membership

Updated April 27 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 11:30am
New White Hills Cricket Club life member Rhys Irwin. Picture by Darren Howe
Star all-rounder Rhys Irwin was made a life member of the White Hills Cricket Club at the Demons' recent presentation night.

