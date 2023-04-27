Star all-rounder Rhys Irwin was made a life member of the White Hills Cricket Club at the Demons' recent presentation night.
Irwin has played at the club for 20 years after starting as a nine-year-old in the under-11s.
He has played more 200 first XI games, has captained and coached the club, at first XI level has taken more than 300 wickets and made more than 2600 runs. He has best figures of 7-46 and a highest score of 119.
Irwin's new-ball partner Mitch Winter-Irving added another club champion trophy to his name.
Winter-Irving, who was selected in this summer's BDCA Team of the Year, scored 760 points to win the award for the seventh time.
White Hills Cricket Club awards for 2022-23 season:
Club champion: Mitch Winter-Irving 760 points.
First XI - Bowling aggregate: Rhys Irwin 23 wickets. Batting aggregate: Brayden Stepien 665 runs. BDCA batting average: Brayden Stepein 55.42. Players' player award: Mitch Winter-Irving. Five-wicket haul: Rhys Irwin 5-34 v Golden Square. Centuries: Brayden Stepien 144 and 117 v Golden Square. Gavin Bowles 100 not out v Golden Square.T20 Player of the Year: Rhys Irwin. Coaches award: Tobias Geary.
Second XI - Bowling aggregate: Darcy Irwin 25 wickets. Batting aggregate: Darcy Irwin 368 runs. PLayers' player award: Darcy Irwin and Xavier Dunham. Best finals player: Justin Slattery. Five-wicket haul: Linc Jacobs 5-23 v Golden Square.
Third XI - Bowling aggregate: James Mannix 24 wickets. Batting aggregate: Tom Dunham 271 runs. BDCA fielding award: Jack Maher 16 dismissals. Players' player award: Blake Aylett. Best finals player: Tom Dunham.
Fourth XI - Bowling aggregate: Oliver Salter nine wickets. Batting aggregate: Harshil Arora 161 runs. Players' player award: Peter O'Brien.
Women: Bowling aggregate: Mayumi Virajani six wickets. Batting aggregate: Jessy Matthews 194 runs. Players' player award: Siobhan Thompson.
Leo Palmer Best clubperson Award: Nick Best and Pat Egan.
Life member: Rhys Irwin.
