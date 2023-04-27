Loddon Shire councillor Neil Beattie has three words to say about climate change - "bring it on".
He made the remark at this week's council meeting during a debate about the commissioning of a report into the impacts of climate change on the municipality.
While he admitted that observations over a long period means "we have definitely got climate change", Cr Beattie believed the weather event was in some ways a positive for the environment.
"Over the last four or five seasons, if this is climate change, I say 'bring it on'," Cr Beattie said.
"We've had magnificent seasons and grain production has gone through the roof.
"We have full storages all over Australia and we live in the driest continent in the world so rainfall is always a plus."
During his address to council, Cr Beattie did acknowledge the impact of the October 2022 floods in the region.
"I know we sustained a fair bit of damage with the flood event, but you've got to remember we live in a floodplain," he said.
"Floodplains usually consist of real heavy soils and need a flood every now and then so it's not all bad news to get a flood.
"And it's not all bad news when we get significant rainfall.
"We've got (water) storage levels now that will keep our irrigators irrigating for the next two years so to me that's a plus."
Cr Beattie conceded there were a lot of negatives associated with climate change.
"But there are also a lot of positives, so there's two sides to every story," he said.
Cr Beattie's comments came during debate around a motion brought forward by Cr Linda Jungwirth for council to commission a report about the risks of extreme weather events and the economic and social risks on the shire's community from climate change.
Cr Jungwirth said an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report had detailed how people around the world had died from extreme heat.
"(In Loddon) we have many residents who are elderly and are on low incomes that will not have adequate housing who are vulnerable to extreme heat," she said.
Cr Jungwirth said the report warned of an increase in water-borne diseases and vector (mosquito)-borne diseases.
"These are all relevant in Loddon, particularly vector-borne diseases - we've experienced three in the past year," she said.
"We heard very clearly that our constituents want us to plan for climate change."
She said climate change impacted on valuable sectors to the shire such as agriculture, fishing and tourism.
A report was "critical" to give council a clear idea of the financial impacts of climate change on the community and would help council make best decisions now and into the future, Cr Jungwirth said.
Cr Gavan Holt said he completely understood the spirit of what Cr Jungwirth was proposing, but believed what council had in place around climate change was adequate given council's "very limited resources".
He pointed to the Council Plan and the Municipal and Public Health Wellbeing plan, which contained strategies for preserving a sustainable environment in the face of climate change and the services, resources and infrastructure needed to mitigate and respond to extreme weather events.
"My reasons for not supporting this is what we are doing is adequate in this space," he said.
"I'm not convinced of the value this project would deliver to people of Loddon given the work we are already doing within the confines of our limited resources and the severe shortages of staff, like other municipalities, in attracting and retaining staff to do the work we currently have.
"We don't have the provision for any of this work in the budget we put out for public comment just a few minutes ago. Maybe when we get that response to that budget might change my mind."
Cr Jungwirth said she totally agreed with Cr Holt's statements and made it clear she knew this council was addressing the issue of climate change.
"What I am saying is while we have done that through different in documents here, there and everywhere, we have never had a conversation just around climate change about what we should be doing," she said.
"To me it's about good governance duty of care. I need to have the facts in front of me so I can say, 'yes, we've done all that'.
"We need to make sure what we doing is addressing climate change alone.
"The reason it is coming up in so many documents is because climate change impacts everything.
"All I'm asking for is just a report. Climate change is important enough to deserve just a report."
The motion for a report into climate change was lost on mayor Dan Straub's casting vote to break the deadlock, prompting Cr Jungwirth to call for a division.
Cr Jungwirth and Cr Wendy Murphy voted in favour of the report while Cr Neil Beattie, Cr Holt and Cr Straub voted against it.
