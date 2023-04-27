Bendigo Advertiser
McNaultys hoping honest Travel Bug can make his presence felt in Bendigo Trotters Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 11:34am
Travel Bug, driven on this occasion by James Herbertson, wins at Tabcorp Park Melton earlier this month. Young Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson will take the reins behind the seven-year-old in Friday night's Bendigo Trotters Cup. Picture by Stuart McCormick
TRAINER Jason McNaulty is optimistic he and brother Shaun's Group 3 Bendigo Trotters Cup roughie Travel Bug can produce a bold performance in Friday night's $30,000 classic at Lord's Raceway.

