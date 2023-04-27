TRAINER Jason McNaulty is optimistic he and brother Shaun's Group 3 Bendigo Trotters Cup roughie Travel Bug can produce a bold performance in Friday night's $30,000 classic at Lord's Raceway.
The brothers, who train in partnership from their family's property at Kooreh, about 20 minutes east of St Arnaud, have enjoyed some nice country cups success with the seven-year-old gelding.
Travel Bug was the winner of last year's St Arnaud and Gunbower cups and the Wedderburn Trotters Cup in 2021.
This season he finished third in the Charlton Trotters Cup and fifth in the Ararat Trotters Cup, both won by the Emma Stewart-trained One Over All, who will again be a rival on Friday night.
While he is happy with how Travel Bug is racing, highlighted by a last-start win at Tabcorp Park Melton last Thursday night, McNaulty conceded he was an obvious 'outsider' in the nine-horse field.
"He's probably just a little bit behind the better ones, but he will handle the stand well. So, we'll step out and see how we go," he said.
"He won his last start off 30-metres, but not against these types of horses
"He's been a really good horse for us - nice and honest. But his national rating is just a bit high for us to place him properly.
"He's never actually been off the front in a country cup."
READ MORE:
Leased by the McNaultys from Yabby Dam Farms since late in his three-year-old season, Travel Bug has won 15 of 79 starts for the brothers and been placed 19 times.
Of his 16 overall wins, only his first, on debut at Maryborough in November 2018, was for his initial trainer Anton Golino.
On Friday night, he will return to the scene of his biggest career win in the Group 3 Touch Merchant Free-For-All at Bendigo in 2021, driven by Ryan Sanderson.
The same horse and driver combination will be targeting success in Friday night's race, six days after the 19-year-old reinsman from Charton landed victory in the Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup with Sahara Tiger.
McNaulty rated the Joe Pace-trained Harry Stamper as the horse to beat, with the Majestic Son gelding making his return to racing for the first time since winning last year's Breeders Crown for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings in November.
"He was arguably the three-year-old trotter of the year (last year), either his or Anton Golin's (Cravache Dor)," he said.
"If I could only own one in that race, it would probably be Harry Stamper.
"But One Over All has won his last four, so you have to respect him, but they are all nice horses.
"If Travel Bug can get a nice run, he could run a place."
The Bendigo Trotters Cup is the sixth of eight races on Friday night's card and is times to start at 8.30pm.
