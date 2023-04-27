Damith, Bollard earn Jets' most prestigious awards

Chathura Damith and Adelaide Bollard were the big winners at Strathfieldsaye Cricket Club's presentation night.
All-rounder Damith won his second-straight Tony Tuck First XI Club Champion award with 793 points - 318 runs, 29 wickets and eight catches.
Bollard created club history by becoming the first female to win the Ken Yates Cricketer of the Year.
The award honours the player who polls the most votes across all grades.
Bollard polled 21 votes for her performances in the women's second XI competition and she edged out third XI bowler Justin Hargreaves by one vote.
Chris Cullen was named clubperson of the year for his tireless work around the club.
Strathfieldsaye awards for 2022-23 season:
Ken Yates Cricketer of the Year: Adelaide Bollard. Tony Tuck First XI Club Champion: Chathura Damith. Second XI Club Champion: Riley Tresize. Third XI Club Champion: Justin Hargreaves. Fourth XI Club Champion: Archie Stevens. Under-18 Club Champion: Jett Grundy. EVCA Somerville Club Champion: Cooper Watson. Women's Open Age Club Champion: Adelaide Bollard. Twenty20 Player of the Year: Chathura Damith. Finals Player of the Year: Savith Priyan. Wicketkeeper of the Year: Mason Horne. The "Shed-Show" Best Performance: Riley Tresize. Jake East Memorial Best Under-21 Player: Campbell Love. Best clubperson: Chris Cullen.
First XI awards - Batting: Campbell Love. Bowling: Savith Priyan. Century: Pat Felmingham, Nayana Fernando. Five-wicket haul: Chathura Damith, Savith Priyan, Jed Rodda.
Second XI awards - Batting: Connor Lyon. Bowling: Patrick Dillon. Coaches award: Kobey Hunter. Century: Riley Tresize, Matt Newbold, Bodee Scullie. Five-wicket haul: Riley Tresize.
Third XI awards - Batting: Marc Sherwell. Bowling: Justin Hargreaves.
Fourth XI awards - Batting: Damien Bilsborow. Bowling: Archie Stevens. Jets Batting: Marty Harris. Jets Bowling: Cale James.
Under-18 awards - Batting: Jett Grundy. Bowling: Cooper Watson. Coaches award: Aston Wilson. Five-wicket haul: Andrew Kelly, Jack Bell. Hat-trick: Dan Bolton.
EVCA awards - Bowles Batting: Michael Fleming. Ryalls Bowling: Cooper Watson. Captains award Jason Pohlson.
Women's awards - Batting: Adelaide Bollard. Jets Batting: Sharon Kemp. Bowling: Adelaide Bollard. Jets Bowling: Stephanie Mayes. Coaches Award: Sarah Rogers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.