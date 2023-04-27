Bendigo Advertiser
Damith, Bollard earn Jets' most prestigious awards

Updated April 28 2023 - 3:16pm, first published April 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Chathura Damith had a superb season with bat and ball for the Jets. Picture by Noni Hyett
Chathura Damith and Adelaide Bollard were the big winners at Strathfieldsaye Cricket Club's presentation night.

