Chris Lang aiming for third Bendigo Trotters Cup success

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 9:40am
Chris Lang steers Ultimate Stride to victory at Tabcorp Park Melton in May last year. The six-year-old will start as one of the favourites in Friday night's Group 3 Bendigo Trotters Cup. Picture by Stuart McCormick
THE Lang family name has been synonymous with Bendigo Trotters Cup success since the race's inception in 1972.

