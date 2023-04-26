THE Lang family name has been synonymous with Bendigo Trotters Cup success since the race's inception in 1972.
No driver has been more successful in the race than the late Gavin Lang, who won it four times, while his late father Graeme also boasted a win on Scotch Notch in 1983, the year after Gavin steered the same champion squaregaiter to victory in 1982.
Not to be outdone, Chris Lang has two wins to his credit.
The champion trotting trainer will be hoping to make it three at Lord's Raceway on Friday night, with Ultimate Stride among the leading chances in this year's Group 3 edition of the cup, now worth $30,000.
The six-year-old stallion will be third-up from a spell, having resumed from a four-and-a-half month break between races with a fifth at Tabcorp Park Melton earlier this month.
He followed up with a second behind the Brent Lilley-trained superstar Queen Elida at Melton a fortnight later, with Lang now hoping Ultimate Stride can be somewhere near his best on Friday night.
"The conditions suit him as he can be very quick from the stand, and if he gets away well, he will be right in it as he loves the longer journey (2650m)," he said.
"It' a good race for him, but obviously the opposition is strong. But it's an open field.
"Harry Stamper is in there for his first start back after a very successful three-year-old year and he's obviously a horse of the future.
"One Over All is going well and Locklsely Lover is another up-and-comer, so it's a strong even field.
"There might not be a lot of numbers in it, but there'd be at least a half a dozen winning chances in it."
Lang, who is renowned as one of the best conditioners of squaregaiters in Australia, was happy with the son of French stallion Love You's preparation for the cup.
"His last run was okay. Queen Elida is arguably the best trotting mare in the country and one of the best trotters full-stop in the country, so he wasn't disgraced," he said.
"He's had a tough time in the last year or so because he's had a few soundness issues, which I think we have sorted out now.
"I think he's going to get better with each run from here.
"He was very good as a young horse and won a Breeders Crown and the Redwood (both in 2019), but then had those issues in his three-year-old year.
"I'm hoping he gets back to his Group 1 form."
Lang said a third Bendigo Trotters Cup win would be a charm.
The 62-year-old, who boasts 38 Group 1 training successes, scored the first of his two wins in the race in 2001 aboard Lester Scot.
He won it for the second time in 2012 on Aleppo Sunrise, who was owned locally by Dale Eastman and Wayne Schultz.
"He was one of my all-time favourite horses, Aleppo Sunrise," he said.
"And Lester Scot, I remember that well. We beat Noel Shinn (driving Ground Floor) that night.
"He had a good week that week, Lester Scot. He won the Echuca Trotters Cup a few days before and then backed up and won the Bendigo Trotters Cup.
"Hopefully, we can make it number three on Friday."
Gavin Lang's four driving wins in the Bendigo Trotters Cup were achieved with Scotch Notch in 1982, True Roman (1986), Kyvalley Prince (1997) and Save Our Pennys (2018).
Among the list of driving wins, Stuart Rothacker, Kerryn Manning, Ted Demmler, Brian Gath, David Semmens and Noel Shinn have all won the race twice.
The first trotters cup race in 1972 was run 18 years after the opening of Lord's Raceway in 1954 and seven years after the first Bendigo Pacing Cup.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.