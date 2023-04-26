NEW South Wales has captured the Ede-Clendinnen Shield with a thrilling victory in the teams event at the Australian National Badminton Championships in Bendigo on Wednesday.
Managed by HD Tang, New South Wales defeated Victoria 3-2 in the gold medal playoff at the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association (BEBA) Stadium in Eaglehawk.
Crucial to the win were victories in the mixed doubles, women's doubles and women's singles
It was New South Wales' first shield win in 12 years, having last won it in Burnie, Tasmania, in 2011.
South Australia clinched the bronze medal with a 3-2 victory against Western Australia.
In division two, Victoria secured the title, with Tasmania taking home the silver.
Tang praised his players for a tough performance across the three days of the shield tournament.
"I definitely have faith in my players, but at the same time I was definitely on the edge of my seat (on Wednesday)," he said.
"I was in with all our players, cheering as loud as I can. My voice is starting to get a bit hoarse from all that cheering.
"It was a huge cliffhanger - it could have went either way - so it was definitely a very nerve-wracking experience."
The shield is named in honour of Reginald Ede-Clendinnen, the founding president of the Australian Badminton Association, known today as Badminton Australia."
Tang, who managed the New South Wales team for the first time, praised the atmosphere in Bendigo, where it is being hosted by the BEBA.
"The atmosphere was amazing, everyone was super-hyped," he said.
"I'm definitely stoked, especially not having won for 12 years.
"It was great to bring home the gold in what's my first."
Attention now turns to the national championships, which run from Thursday to Saturday, and includes singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
