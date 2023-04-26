Bendigo Advertiser
Floods

State government announced $8.9 million in recovery funding to Campaspe

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Rochester was inundated by floodwater in October 2022 which the town is still struggling to recover from. Picture by Darren Howe
Rochester was inundated by floodwater in October 2022 which the town is still struggling to recover from. Picture by Darren Howe

Campaspe Shire will receive $8.9 million in state government funding to aid in recovery efforts from the October 2022 floods which devastated the towns of Rochester and Echuca.

