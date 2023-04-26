Campaspe Shire will receive $8.9 million in state government funding to aid in recovery efforts from the October 2022 floods which devastated the towns of Rochester and Echuca.
The multi-million dollar package is set to fund the establishment of flood recovery officers and hubs and repair damaged roads, buildings and other public assets.
The shire is still recovering after floodwaters inundated the district leaving hundreds of residents homeless.
MORE ON FLOODS:
Shire mayor Rob Amos welcomed the funding to assist with the rebuild.
"We are most grateful to receive this funding from the Victorian government," Cr Amos said.
"It will go some way towards the massive cost of repairing the hundreds of damaged roads, buildings and other public assets, and help provide the vast array of services and supports needed by our impacted residents and communities."
The package includes allocations of $512,000 for dedicated flood recovery officers, $944,200 to establish flood recovery hubs, and more than $7.4 million under the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding program for repairs to flood-damaged public assets.
As part of the funding to establish community hubs, the council will set up programs for community members to equip them with knowledge and skills regarding emergency preparedness and resilience.
Cr Amos said the funding was a step towards government recognition of other priority programs to help the community rebuild.
"We will continue to advocate strongly to both the state and federal governments for funding and resources to support Campaspe's flood recovery," he said.
"We look forward to more positive funding announcements and other commitments in the future to further expedite the flood recovery process."
Other council resource priorities include the development of future flood mitigation measures, warning systems and triggers for the Rochester Flood Plan, a new Rochester aquatic facility, and funding for stages two and three of Echuca's Aquatic Reserve Open Spaces Project.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.