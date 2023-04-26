5:04PM: The CFA has updated a fire alert in Baynton and Benloch to "threat is reduced".
This replaces a "leave now" warning issued after reports of an out-of-control grassfire.
The CFA said people located within Baynton and Benloch are now able to resume normal activities.
A dozer was requested to create an earth break in the fire's path.
Twenty firefighters responded to the blaze, with emergency services to remain in the area.
Earlier: A leave now warning has been issued for Baynton and Benloch as a grassfire burns out of control.
The fire, at Booths Lane, Baynton, is moving in a south-westerly direction towards Benloch.
The fire in in an area east of Kyneton mid-way between the Calder and Northern Highways.
Twelve CFA vehicles are on site and a further eight are headed to the blaze, a CFA spokesperson said.
Firefighers are expected to remain on scene for some time due to the inaccessible terrain.
The first CFA responders headed to the area at 1.41pm after reports of a grass and scrub fire which was spreading in Baynton.
The leave now - part of a series of watch and act alerts from the Country Fire Authority - was issued at 3.18pm on April 26.
The Country Fire Authority has advised people that if they are not prepared to stay that leaving now is the safest option.
The CFA advised people to head to family or friends away from the warning area, taking medications, pets, mobile phones and chargers with you.
Those leaving the area were advised to drive to safety if they encounter smoke or flames and to stay with the car if that was not possible.
Anybody staying in the region has been advised to seek shelter indoors, bring pets inside and close doors, windows and vents and turn off cooling systems. Shelter in a room where you can keep an eye on what is happening with the fire.
