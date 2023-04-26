Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Threat risk to Baynton and Benloch from grassfire has been reduced by CFA

Updated April 26 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 5:48pm
The fire threat in the Baynton area has been downgraded by CFA. Image from Vic Emergency App
5:04PM: The CFA has updated a fire alert in Baynton and Benloch to "threat is reduced".

