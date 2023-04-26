Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo 'well-placed' to build more armoured vehicles as federal government announces missile funding

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:30pm
The Strikemaster was first unveiled by Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales at a conference in Brisbane. Picture supplied
Bendigo manufacturing businesses are "well placed to be competitive in any ADF tender process" as part of more than $4 billion announced for new military hardware.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

