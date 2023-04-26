Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian town targeted for vital EV charging station

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Another 117 EV chargers will be installed along Australia's major highways in a new deal. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
Marong has been earmarked as a location for one of 117 fast-charging electric vehicle stations to be built in the next two years across Australia under a $78.6 million deal designed to address "known blackspots".

