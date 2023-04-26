Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo East's Henry Allan cleans up Australian Age Championships

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 1:37pm
Bendigo East swimmer Henry Allan back at his home pool after winning multiple medals at this month's Australian Age Championships. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo East swimmer Henry Allan back at his home pool after winning multiple medals at this month's Australian Age Championships. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO East swimmer Henry Allan is excitedly looking forward to the short-course season following a brilliant debut performance at this month's Australian Age Championships.

