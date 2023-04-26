BENDIGO East swimmer Henry Allan is excitedly looking forward to the short-course season following a brilliant debut performance at this month's Australian Age Championships.
The 14-year-old returned from the Gold Coast with a swag of medals, highlighted by his gold in the 14-year-old boys' 50m backstroke.
A haul of five medals in total included two silver in the 100m backstroke and the mixed medley relay and two bronze, including the 200m backstroke.
The championships were held at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre in Southport, Queensland.
Allan, who has been swimming competitively for three years and spends at least 15 hours a week in the pool training, was thrilled with his first ever tilt at the Australian Age Championships, in particular, his three individual backstroke medals.
He admitted to not being overly confident of claiming gold going into the 50m backstroke final.
"I didn't think I would get the gold medal, but I thought I'd be some chance after my other placings," Allan said.
"I do like the shorter distances, so the 50m was probably going to be my best chance of a win.
"I was ranked third going into the event, so I was rapt to end up with the gold."
While the 50m backstroke will continue to be his marquee event going forward, Allan is eager to improve his times over 100m and 200m and in his other favourite stroke, butterfly.
An accomplished athlete, the talented teenager is this season playing basketball 'with mates' for Bendigo Basketball Association club Beavers and last year played football with Golden Square.
"But swimming is my definite focus," he insisted.
Allan, a year nine student at Girton Grammar, gave plenty of credit for his success to his coaches and teammates at Bendigo East Swimming Club.
"All the coaches have definitely helped me, especially Anne (Sherman), Kate (van Emmerik) and John (Jordan)," he said.
"But a lot of the swimmers have encouraged me to keep swimming.
"It's a great club and a fun place to come to."
He added Girton Grammar had also been very supportive, particularly in providing him with leadership opportunities.
I was ranked third going into the event, but I was rapt to end up with the gold.- Henry Allan
Following his outstanding performance on the Gold Coast, Allan's focus has quickly turned to the upcoming winter short-course season.
"It's 25m pools, indoors mostly, but not as many meets for kids my age," he said.
"The Australian meet for short-course is an open event, so you need quicker times to get to that, but I'm working away at it.
"The Australian Age Championships was always my aim, but if I had to look at another goal for the future, maybe it's the junior world championships in a few years' time."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.