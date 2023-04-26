Gunbower Forest is set to receive an inflow of water to boost the survival rate of young waterbirds.
Waterbird surveys over spring and summer conservatively recorded more than 1000 juvenile waterbirds in Gunbower Forest, most of which hatched within the forest, and a further 5000 adults across more than 30 species.
However, despite multiple waterbird breeding events across the Murray-Darling Basin in the past decade, waterbird numbers have reduced by more than 70 per cent since the early 1980s.
According to the CSIRO, one of the possible reasons for this lack of population growth is high juvenile and sub-adult mortality rate.
For the first two to three years of their life, young waterbirds need large amounts of food and are especially vulnerable to starvation, habitat loss, predation, and the impacts of climate change before they get to breeding age.
That's why the Victorian Environmental Water Holder and North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) are planning an environmental flow in the forest this winter and spring.
"We have an opportunity for the first time on the forest floodplain to build on a significant waterbird breeding event with a follow-up flow from our Hipwell Rd channel, help these young birds survive to adulthood, and help their parents rebuild condition after raising their chicks," North Central CMA Chief Executive Officer Brad Drust said.
"As the forest and the region dries out after last year's high flows, it's important all these waterbirds have somewhere they can go, with the right habitat variation and food resources.
"Gunbower Forest has all that."
Before regulation, water flowed onto Gunbower Forest every one or two years, up to seven in every 10 years on average.
But in the past 20 years it had only had half that which Mr Drust said represented less habitat and food resources for waterbirds.
"We are working with all the local, state, and federal government agencies, as well as the community-based Enhancing Northern Waterways Advisory Group on the details of a proposed environmental flow starting this winter to help these birds survive," Mr Drust said.
"We know the community is still dealing with the outcome of the floods, and this group's input, in that environment, is vital."
The proposed watering will target only 23 per cent of the forest.
"Even though we can only water 23 per cent of the forest, we have an opportunity to fill the gaps created by river regulation and climate change," Mr Drust said.
"These Goldilocks flows aren't large floods. Far from it. They aim to deliver the right amount of water at the right time of the year to mimic gentle, small to moderate sized natural floods.
"Under the proposal, forest wetlands and river red gum areas will be watered, attracting waterbirds, and allowing plants to flourish.
"Popular camping and fishing areas along the Gunbower Creek and the Murray River will still be accessible, but alternative routes may be required."
