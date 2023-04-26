Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo East downs Dodgers to claim Don Mitchell Trophy

Updated April 26 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Bendigo East squad members after they won the Don Mitchell Trophy. Picture contributed
Bendigo East regained the Don Mitchell Trophy after edging out Strath Dodgers in the Bendigo Baseball Association season-opener.

