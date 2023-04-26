Bendigo East downs Dodgers to claim Don Mitchell Trophy

Bendigo East regained the Don Mitchell Trophy after edging out Strath Dodgers in the Bendigo Baseball Association season-opener.
Determined by an aggregate over the division one, division two and division three games, East clinched the trophy, named in honour of club legend Don Mitchell, on the back of its 6-0 victory in the division one clash.
East grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but through the first three innings it was a tight contest.
East took control in the bottom of the fourth.
Kerin Smith led off for East with a safe hit, and Jed Miller stepped up to the plate.
The first pitch he saw was a belt high strike, and he drove it long to right centre field, sending Smith all the way home to take the lead.
Strath Dodgers pitcher Aaron Petri then lost the plate, giving up four walks and a wild pitch.
A dropped third strike and an error compounded the inning, and when it ended, East had scored four runs.
East would score another run in the fifth, as Jed Miller again doubled, and Kaileb Anglin knocked him in.
This was all that East pitcher Josh Brown needed, and he totally dominated Dodgers hitters as he weaved a stunning one hitter.
He struck out four in six innings, and only gave up four walks. The effort earned him the MVP award for the game.
Earlier in the day, Dodgers and East split the division three and division two encounters.
Dodgers blew the division three game apart in the second inning when they scored 13 runs on 10 hits.
Todd Napaver kept East scoreless in the three innings that he pitched, and East only managed to score a run in the final inning.
East could only gather four hits, two to Emma Finlay.
In contrast, Dodgers pounded out 18 hits in four innings, with Matt Oliver, Colin Pithie, Kristian Rogers and Jackson Harris all getting three each in a commanding 22-1 win.
In division two, East scored an 8-4 victory.
Dodgers' starting pitcher gave up three walks and hit a batter in the first inning.
East took full advantage of the free bases and scored six runs on four hits.
Dodgers did not score in the bottom of the inning as they went down in order.
East continued to score in the next two innings, and at the end of four innings had scored eight runs.
Strath Dodgers scored twice in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they could get.
Kane Tieman came to the mound for East and shut the door to save the game.
Tim Pithie was the best of Strath Dodgers hitters with two safe hits, while East's Ajay Power had three.
