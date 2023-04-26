Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex could be renamed La Birpa

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 1:00pm
The Flora Hill athletics complex could be renamed to include Dja Dja Wurrung language. File picture
The La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex could soon be known as La Birpa Athletics Complex, if a proposal by the City of Greater Bendigo is successful.

Local News

