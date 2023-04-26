The La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex could soon be known as La Birpa Athletics Complex, if a proposal by the City of Greater Bendigo is successful.
The proposed name comes from the Dja Dja Wurrung word for "a place to run".
The need for a change came after the City acquired the athletics track and building at Retreat Road, Flora Hill from La Trobe University in 2020.
City healthy communities and environments acting director Michelle Wyatt said the new name should not reference La Trobe University.
She said the City was committed to acknowledging traditional owners' connection to the land.
"The naming of existing and new City-owned facilities in traditional owner language is in line with the City's Reconciliation Plan Barpangu 2021-2025 and our strong commitment to supporting Aboriginal place naming and the use of traditional owner language in public spaces across the municipality," Ms Wyatt said.
She said the naming of all roads, features and localities in Victoria needs to follow the statutory requirements of the 'Naming rules for places in Victoria - Statutory requirements for naming roads, features and localities - 2022'.
Ms Wyatt said the renaming process of the complex started in 2021, however the new naming rules document came into effect in 2022.
"This means the 2021 naming proposal La Bir Pa Bendigo Athletics Complex no longer complies due to its length and the City now needs to begin the naming process again to ensure compliance with the 2022 naming rules," she said.
Ms Wyatt said the name La Birpa Athletics Complex had been approved following consultation with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation was contacted for comment.
The proposed name was released for public feedback and submissions would be available until Wednesday, May 24.
Submissions must comply with the naming rules for places in Victoria document.
According to the City, submissions and objections would have to explain the person's or group's interest in the naming proposal - for example if their address was affected or whether they have a personal link with the place and/or name.
Reasons for the name being appropriate or inappropriate, suitable or unsuitable and supported or unsupported, including how it does and does not comply with the Naming Rules, would also have to be included in submissions.
Feedback could be provided here. For any questions or further information regarding this naming proposal, email aboriginalplacenaming@bendigo.vic.gov.au.
