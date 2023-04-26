ATHLETICS Bendigo Region had many outstanding achievers across the 2022-23 season on field and track.
World championships, Commonwealth Games, Australian, Victorian and Victoria Country titles were where many starred.
AB's top achievers were named at last Friday night's awards presentation.
Distance running champion Andy Buchanan was awarded the H.H. Hunter Memorial Athlete of the Year once again.
An incredible run throughout 2022 and into '23 included seventh placing in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games; representing Australia at the world cross-country titles on Bathurst's Mount Panorama.
The gun from University Pride also competed in the Zatopek 10,000m classic at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium and played a key role in Bendigo Region, aka Bats, being the premier team in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Last Sunday, Buchanan raced in the Hamburg Marathon where he was 11th in the 42.2km and clocked the ninth fastest time by an Australian for the distance.
Special achievement awards were presented to Emma Berg, Harrison Boyd and Oliver Muggleton.
Another superb summer by Berg included capturing a third gold for open shot put at the national championships in Brisbane.
A best of 15.15 metres on the second of six attempts would not be surpassed as Berg won back-to-back titles.
A long-term goal for the 22-year-old from South Bendigo AC who hails from Swan Hill is to qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.
Boyd ran a time of 20.10 as he struck gold in the under-18 6km at the 2022 national cross-country championships at Oakbank near Adelaide.
South Bendigo sprint star Oliver Muggleton dominated the 100m and 200m races in Bendigo's legs of AV's Shield action.
A highlight was second place in the City of Greater Bendigo Gift (200m) run at the Flora Hill track on the Labor Day holiday weekend in March.
The Anne Flack Memorial junior female athlete of the year was top hammer thrower Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers.
Gold medallist at state and Victoria country titles, Stubbs capped her season by claiming bronze in the under-16 hammer at the nationals. Best mark was 47.38m.
The Alby Jack Memorial junior male athlete of the year was Avery McDermid from University AC.
A time of 4:04.17 in the 1500m earned silver in the under-16 class at the national titles in Brisbane.
McDermid was also in hot form at the Victoria Country titles in Geelong.
Wins in the under-16 800m and 1500m at John Landy Field earned the Stuart Hunter Shield as most outstanding under-16 athlete.
The Geoff Major Rising Stars were South Bendigo distance runner Chelsea Tickell, and Eaglehawk's sprint and jumps ace Jorja Morrison.
South Bendigo's Joan Self earned the Neil Macdonald veteran athlete of the year award.
A four-time Paralympian, Tim Sullivan from Eaglehawk AC was the AWD Athlete of the Year.
The Sally Conroy female contributor of the year award was presented to Kristie Beaton. Sam Graham and Bill Trew were joint recipients of the Charlie Nolan perpetual trophy for official of the year.
