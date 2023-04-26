Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police searching for missing teenager Charlie

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 10:42am
Charlie, 16, was last seen in Maiden Gully on April 1. Picture supplied
Police are urging anyone with information on a missing teenager to come forward.

