Police are urging anyone with information on a missing teenager to come forward.
Charlie, 16, was last seen in Maiden Gully on April 1.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
