State coroner sounds alarm on Victorian youth suicides

By Kaitlyn Offer
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:57am
The coroner is urging parents and friends to help young people stay connected and supported. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Thirteen young Victorians have suicided in the first three months of 2023, with the state's coroner saying the community needs to do more to intervene.

