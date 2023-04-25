Bendigo Advertiser
Massive Mildura Trotters Cup thrill for Campbells Creek trainer Bradley Cross

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 9:00am
Campbells Creek trainer Bradley Cross and his daughter Maree with Downunder Barkers and driver Ellen Tormey after Saturday night's Mildura Trotters Cup triumph. Picture courtesy of Mildura Harness Racing Club
CAMPBELLS Creek's Bradley Cross is celebrating his biggest moment in 40 years as a harness racing trainer after a stirring Mildura Trotters Cup triumph with Downunder Barkers on Saturday night.

