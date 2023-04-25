CAMPBELLS Creek's Bradley Cross is celebrating his biggest moment in 40 years as a harness racing trainer after a stirring Mildura Trotters Cup triumph with Downunder Barkers on Saturday night.
While his career-high was a long time coming, the 66-year-old hobby trainer is plotting a way to quickly top the feat.
Cross will back up Downunder Barkers in this Friday night's Group 3 Bendigo Trotters Cup (2650m) at Lord's Raceway.
The nine-year-old son of Down Under Muscles and the mare La Poeme has drawn the pole in the $30,000 classic in an even field of nine squaregaiters.
As was the case with his previous trainers, originally Keith and David Semmens, and later Kate Hargreaves and Chris Angove, Cross struck some early problems with Downunder Barkers.
But through sheer persistence, Cross looks to have gotten on top of the gelding's issues.
He has won five of 27 starts and been placed 10 times since his move to Cross' stable and after staving off retirement.
Four of those wins have come from his last 11 starts, dating back to December 29 last year.
"He's been around a bit, but he came to me about eight or nine months ago. I thought he might be only here for the short term and wouldn't last long, but he's still going and he's picked up five races since and nearly $50,000," Cross said.
"I only hope there's a bit more in him.
"I always thought there was a cup win in him. Maybe that was wishful thinking at the time, but it gives you something to aim for.
"He ran a heap of placings early on for me, but I always hoped it wouldn't take much to get him going well. Mind you, it doesn't take much to upset him either.
"If you look at his last few months, things have been good."
His Mildura Trotters Cup win, with Ellen Tormey in the sulky, came two years after Downunder Barkers started as favourite in the same race in 2021.
Then trained by Kate Hargreaves at Shelbourne, he galloped at the start and again with a lap-and-a-half to run, before finishing tailed off in last, 110m behind his stablemate Well Defined.
"I did say to someone (on Saturday night), I hope he doesn't finish where he did the other year (in 2021) as he was eighth when there were eight in it," he said.
"I thought if he finished eighth in a field of seven, we'd be in some trouble.
"But he stepped well and kept going. We were very happy with him. Your luck has to change some time."
READ MORE:
Cross, who has periodically been a hobby trainer since the early 1980s for a modest return of 15 winners, was absolutely thrilled to get the biggest win of his career last weekend at Mildura.
"Someone did tell me that '81 was supposedly my first winner, but it's only been an off and on thing. A horse here, a horse there," he said.
"There were times when I had no horses, or only had a few poor ones, but I've always seemed to have pottered around with one.
"The bug always bites and you get back into it.
"Then David (Semmens) came to me with this horse and asked if I'd like him, so I took him on.
"There's three here at the moment."
They include Aldebaran Damon and the three-year-old trotting filly Izarra, who ran fifth in last year's Vicbred Super Series, while being trained by Alex Ashwood and Tayla French.
Cross said he would head into Friday night's cup at Bendigo confident enough of another good performance.
"If he can step again like he did last Saturday night, hopefully things will work out well," he said.
"We've got to keep trying.
"It's been a pretty good season for him - three wins from 10 starts for over $23,000 in prize money.
"Fingers crossed he can keep holding things together."
Post-race on Saturday night, reinswoman Tormey gave credit to a wonderful training effort by Cross.
"Brad has done a super job with this horse. He was kind of all but retired, but he and the owner have done a lot of work keeping him sound," she said.
"He has got his issues, but he's racing super and can go for a couple of years yet if he stays sound."
1. Downunder Barkers (Bradley Cross/Ellen Tormey)
2. Sonny Brooke (Linsay Potter/Damian Wilson)
3. Harry Stamper (Joe Pace/Anthony Butt)
4. Travel Bug (Shaun and Jason McNaulty/Ryan Sanderson)
5. Ultimate Stride (Chris Lang/Chris Lang)
6. Ofortuna (Craig Demmler/Craig Demmler)
7. Locksely Lover (John Nissen/Rebecca Bartley)
8. Brandlo Prince (Chris Svanosio/Chris Svanosio)
9. One Over All (Jess Tubbs/Bailey McDonough)
