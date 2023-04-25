Volunteers from the Victorian state emergency service (SES) were "honoured" to be a part of Bendigo's Anzac Day services says deputy administration controller Natalie Stanway.
Bendigo SES volunteers teamed up with those from the Loddon Mallee regional unit and Maryborough unit to assist at Anzac Day services in the CBD.
"I have to say it was one of the best services that I recall in terms of people being respectful and looking out for one another," Ms Stanway said.
"It was really beautifully done and full credit to the crew at the RSL (Returned and Services League of Australia) for organising it.
"It is a real privilege and an honour to be involved as closely with the RSL as we are.
The day also had a personal side for Ms Stanway whose husband had served as an army reserves member, with both his and her grandparents also being involved in wartime efforts.
"We do have those histories and it is significant to us to be involved and remember the things that those in our families have been through over the years," she said.
"It was a beautiful clear morning, although we did miss some of the Dawn service as we had a number of people needing assistance from our crews while it was happening.
"We did certainly distribute quite a lot of bottled water to people during the later service when it warmed up."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
