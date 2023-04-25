Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo SES volunteers honoured by role in Anzac service

Updated April 26 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 4:00am
SES crews were honoured to be a part of Anzac Day services. Picture supplied
Volunteers from the Victorian state emergency service (SES) were "honoured" to be a part of Bendigo's Anzac Day services says deputy administration controller Natalie Stanway.

