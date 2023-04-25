Bendigo Bats make bright start to new cross-country season

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's cross-country teams were in top form at Saturday's start to AV's On XCR series at Jells Park.
Bendigo Bats achieved top-three finishes in five categories of the team relays at which athletes raced 3km or 6km legs.
In premier division, Glenhuntly clocked a time of 1:49.37 to take honours ahead of Western Athletics, 1:49.43, and Bendigo, 1:53.19, under the 6 x 6km format.
The Bats line-up for their first hit-out as reigning champion in premier division was Nathan Stoate, Patrick Stow, Harrison Boyd, Brady Threlfall, Logan Tickell and Matt Buckell. Fastest times for Bendigo were Buckell, 18.26, equal 15th; and Stoate, 18.28, 17th.
The Bats line-up of Luke Crameri, Jackson Eadon, Stephen van Rees, Ben Powell and Jordan Buckell was runner-up in men's division three in 1:44.26 as Western ruled in 1:41.42.
In women's division three, Bendigo clocked 1:41.53 to be third as Mornington, 1:37.50, and Doncaster, 1:40.56, led the way. Tullie Rowe, Alice Wilkinson, Phoebe Lonsdale and Norah Armstrong teamed up for the Bats.
Bendigo starred in juniors and masters categories.
Angus Macafee, Max Rowe and Avery McDermid ran superbly in their 6km legs to be runner-up in the under-20 men in 1:03.12 behind Mentone, 1:01.37.
Second placing was achieved in the 50-plus women's category by Jill Wilkie, Debby Kirne and Anne Buckley in a time of 1:25.05 for the 3 x 6km showdown.
Bendigo was sixth in the under-18 girls relay in 38.37.
The Bats were sixth in men's 40-plus.
It was ninth and 16th placing for the Bats in the under-18 boys in times of 31.22, team of three, and 22.21, team of two.
In the 50-plus men's class, Bendigo clocked a time of 1:15.42 to be eighth.
Bendigo raced on invitation basis in men's division six and was fastest in 1:28.23 as Matt Schepisi, Luke Millard, Nigel Preston and Oscar Reid teamed up for the Bats.
Round two in One XCR is on May 7 when the Lakeside 10km is run at Albert Park in South Melbourne.
The Bendigo leg of XCR is on May 27 in the foot of Big Hill at St Anne's Winery near Ravenswood.
