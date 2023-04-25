Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Bats make bright start to new cross-country season

By Nathan Dole
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Bats squad at Saturday's season-opener. Picture by Ned Buckell
The Bendigo Bats squad at Saturday's season-opener. Picture by Ned Buckell

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's cross-country teams were in top form at Saturday's start to AV's On XCR series at Jells Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.