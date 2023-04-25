Bendigo Advertiser
Moama's Cass Millerick shows her class in Bowls Victoria event

Updated April 25 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
Cass Millerick stamped her class on the competition with a brilliant performance in the champion of champion singles. Picture by Darren Howe
Moama's Cass Millerick claimed her second-straight Bowls Victoria Champion of Champion women's singles title on Tuesday.

