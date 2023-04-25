Moama's Cass Millerick claimed her second-straight Bowls Victoria Champion of Champion women's singles title on Tuesday.
Representing the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields region, Millerick defeated Dromana's Di Washfold 25-18 in the final at Bendigo East, which is hosting State Champions Week.
The victory came 12 months after she won the crown for the first time with a 25-16 win over Metro West's Brooke Edwards.
Millerick won the final despite having a hectic schedule over the first few days of State Champions Week.
Millerick and her Moama team-mate Olivia Cartwright qualified for the semi-finals of the women's pairs, but lost to the Ovens and Murray's Mary Tragardh and Kylie Whitehead 16-14.
Originally from Queensland, Millerick calls Moama home and she's quickly become one of the most promising female players in Australia.
She was a skipper for Victoria in state play last year and represented Moama in the prestigious Bowls Premier League alongside world-class players Alex Marshall, Aron Sherriff and Ryan Bester.
Meanwhile, the quarter-finals of the mixed pairs will be played on Wednesday morning, with Moama's Olivia Cartwright and Brad Campbell qualifying for the final eight. The women's fours and men's singles start on Wednesday.
Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields will be represented by a composite team of Colleen Maslen, Kath Wastell, Marilyn Stephenson, Mary-Anne Spizer in the women's fours, while Moama's Kevin Anderson will play in the men's singles.
The men's pairs started on Tuesday, with Bendigo Casmpape Goldfields representatives Mick Humphrys and Mark Quor losing in the opning round. The Mathoura combination lost 11-6 to Sandbelt's Simon Cannington and Simon Leon.
Bendigo-based bowlers will keep a close eye on Saturday's men's triples where Bendigo East's Leigh Graham, Todd Matthews and Darren Burgess will represent BCG.
