Fraser Sait, manager at the Hibernian Hotel in Golden Square, said a patron's suggestion sparked the return of a historic gambling game for Anzac Day.
The game of Two-Up involves the flipping of two coins, typically from a wooden implement called a kip, with bets placed on whether the coins will fall heads or tails side up.
"We've got a gentleman that comes in probably once a week who is part of the St Andrew's Ambulance crew and he's also part of the Kangaroo Flat RSL and he actually suggested it," Mr Sait said.
Mr Sait said the hotel gets a fair number of patrons through for the Anzac Day football in the afternoon, with the dinner time service quietening down as people prepare to head back to work.
RSL clubs and pubs across the region will partake in the briefly-legal form of gambling to mark Anzac Day.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
