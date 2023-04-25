Former Hawthorn captain Ben McEvoy will pull on the green and gold Colbinabbin jumper for a one-off game this Saturday.
The McEvoy name is synonymous with the Colbinabbin district and Ben will join brothers Matt and Peter to fulfil an ambition of playing a game together when the Hoppers host old HDFNL foe Mt Pleasant.
"We always had this idea that when Ben finished his AFL career that we'd try to play a game together,'' Matt McEvoy, who is a 120-game veteran of Colbo, said.
"When he retired we started talking about it and we talked about where we'd like to do it.
"My club Colbinabbin lent itself as the best place to do it because of our family tradition at the club. Our father (John McEvoy) and grandfather (Tom McEvoy) played with and won flags with Colbo.
"Now it's all come to fruition and it's happening this Saturday. We're looking forward to it."
The siblings grew up in Dederang before embarking on their footy and professional lives.
Ben, 33, played 252 AFL games - 91 for St Kilda and 161 for the Hawks - and was a key member of Hawthorn's 2014 and 2015 premiership teams.
He captained the Hawks in 2021 and 2022 before announcing his retirement at the end of last year.
"I'm not looking forward to Sunday so much because I'm sure that will show why I hung the boots up,'' Ben said with a chuckle.
"I'm looking forward to it. For me, it's the last thing on my footy bucket list.
"It will be special for us to run around together and special for us to do it at Colbinabbin."
Eight months on from his retirement, McEvoy said he was not missing football.
"I was very fortunate that I had such a fulfilling career,'' he said.
"I knew it was the right time to retire and I was lucky that I could walk away with no regrets and I could get on with the next part of my life.
"I don't take that for granted."
Peter, 31, is a high-quality key position player in his own right.
He finished his VFL career last year after more than 100 senior games, including two years as captain of Coburg and VFL Team of the Year honours in 2021, and is now playing with Bundoora.
"He's still at the peak of his powers and was unlucky not to play at a higher level (than VFL),'' Matt said of Peter.
"He was a highly-decorated VFL player."
A big crowd is expected to pack into M.J. Morgan Oval, including a healthy percentage of McEvoy family members.
"It's not just the McEvoy clan from Colbo, there's a lot of people from around the district that followed Ben through his AFL career,'' Matt said.
"To have someone who was captain of an AFL club last year... to come back and pull on the green and gold jumper is pretty special for everyone.
"We didn't grow up in Colbo, but we have a strong connection to the town and the footy club. It feels right for all of us that we played this game for Colbo.
"As it stands this will be Ben's last game of football, which makes it even more special for us."
Colbinabbin and Mt Pleasant enter the round three game with 1-1 records.
