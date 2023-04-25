Father Ian Howarth remembers on Anzac Day those he has met who "offered great service to our country" and the families who grieved those that did not return.
Anzac Day was a time to be mindful of the sacrifices made for us, the Castlemaine and Chewton Anglican priest said.
Fr Howarth, a former Royal Australian Air Force reservist chaplain (1998-2010), said it was a fitting day for people to come together and remember "that we are beneficiaries of their sacrifice".
"I used to hear from guys coming back from deployments overseas when I was a chaplain, they might have come back from Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan," Fr Ian said.
"On Anzac Day I just think of them and the time they spent away from their families and from Australia which was a big commitment.
"I remember those who offered great service to our country and remember those who lost their lives, and their families that lost them.
"I also remember those who came back who were very scarred by the experience of the conflict."
"Whether it's children or young adults, whether they they come because they have ancestors that were involved in the conflicts or they come just because they really want the world to be a peaceful place," he said.
"In a funny kind of way, remembering conflicts that we've been involved in as a country or peacekeeping operations, it's a reminder that war is a terrible thing, and that the ways to avoid conflict are trying to find peaceful means of living our lives."
Just shy of his 80th birthday, John "Jack" Hungerford said that Anzac Day provided him a specific day to remember fallen family members and friends.
Having served in the army from 1962 to 1968 in Vietnam and Malaya, Mr Hungerford thinks of those lost far more often but said the service in Castlemaine offered people a chance to catch up.
"Because I'm getting a little bit long in the tooth it's not a sensible thing to do anymore."
Mr Hungerford said he marked the day by remembering his mates who were in Malaya and Vietnam who "never got to Anzac Day".
"They were some very, very good friends who were serving with me," Mr Hungerford said.
"The other reason (for the day's importance) is that my father and mother were in the army. You don't just remember them on ANZAC Day but the day specifically provides them some honour and remembrance and that's special."
Mr Hungerford's father, Corporal John Hungerford, and his mother Lieutenant Jean Pearse who was in the nursing corps, are key in his memories around this time of year.
Mr Hungerford said the highlight of the Castlemaine service had been getting to catch up with everybody and being the only man in the march with his dog - Lucy.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
