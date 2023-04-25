Tigers, Hawks looking good in HCV women's league

The title of Hockey Central Victoria women's premiership favourite will be decided in this weekend's round three action.
Strathdale and Eaglehawk are undefeated through two rounds and they'll meet in the highlight of Sunday's round three fixtures.
After defeating Senjuns 4-1 in round one, Strathdale took care of Sandhurst 5-0 in round two.
The Hawks impressed in defeating Senjuns 4-2 to set up a big game against the Tigers.
In men's round two action, Strathdale defeated Sandhurst 4-0 to improve its record to 2-0.
Sandhurst and Senjuns will attempt to open their account in round three this Sunday.
HCV round two results:
A-grade men: Strathdale 4 defeated Sandhurst 0.
A-grade women: Strathdale 5 defeated Sandhurst 0, Bendigo Senjuns 2 lost to Eaglehawk 4.
B-grade men: Strathdale 2 lost to Sandhurst 6.
B-grade women: Bendigo Senjuns 5 d Eaglehawk 1, Maryborough 1 d Strathdale 0.
