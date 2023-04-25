Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round two

Round two of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some brilliant individual and team performances.
Here's a look at the key Premier Data stats from the weekend's matches:
Sign me up for more Strathfieldsaye-Golden Square games this year.
Great contest and the result could have gone either way.
The Storm will look back on the second and third quarters with a great deal of frustration.
Square trailed by five goals at quarter-time, but dominated the second and third terms, particularly through the midfield.
Across the two quarters, the Dogs had 82 more possessions and 17 more inside 50s than the Storm which led to a scoring advantage of 11.6 to 3.6.
The Storm had much better of the final term (93 possessions to 67), but the Dogs did enough to hold on.
The player that sparked Square's comeback in the second quarter was skipper Jack Geary.
Remarkably, the hard-running midfielder/half-back had 20 possessions for the quarter on his way to 44 for the game.
Ryan Hartley (four goals from nine kicks) had a big impact, while Tom Toma (27 disposals and two goals), Jake Thrum (28 disposals) and Terry Reeves (27 disposals) worked hard for the Dogs.
The Storm had a heavy reliance on Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty. The midfield duo had 31 possessions each, but they weren't as dominant as other games.
Lachy Sharp (six goals) and half-back Luke Webb (31 possessions) were Strathfieldsaye's best players, while Pat Blandford could hold his head high.
Most people would have expected Mitch Hallinan to get the job on Joel Brett, but Storm coach Darryl Wilson gave Blandford the job.
Blandford held his own and had 22 possessions, while Brett kicked three goals from 15 touches.
The Bloods' pressure played a key role in their good win over the Roos.
Even though the Bloods had more of the ball - 364 possessions to 327 - than the Roos, they had more tackles than the home side - 43 to 31.
A highlight was the defensive work of South's small forwards, with the Bloods laying 10 forward 50 tackles to the Roos' one.
New South Bendigo ruckman Mac Cameron gave the Bloods an edge around the ball. South had 59 hit outs to 13 which led to a clearance advantage of 36-31 and a 14-9 centre clearance edge.
Midfielders Cooper Leon (27 possessions, eight clearances) and Nathan Horbury (28 possessions) were the chief benefactors.
Forwards Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants were efficient. They only had six kicks each, but managed to kick four goals apiece.
Youngsters Ryan O'Keefe and Mitch Trewhella were the standouts for the Roos.
Key forward O'Keefe clunked 10 marks and kicked 2.3 from 18 possessions, while Trewhella had a team-high 27 touches, including 14 contested disposals.
If you looked at the stats without looking at the scoreboard you'd think Gisborne would have won the game by 20 goals.
Gisborne was plus 63 in disposals, had 23 more clearances, took 23 marks inside 50 to just three and had 61 inside 50s to Castlemaine 25.
The fact the margin was "only" 77 points showed that Castlemaine's defence held up well and that Gisborne's efficiency forward of centre was not as slick as the Dogs would like.
The production of the Pies' youth was a positive for the home side.
Brodie Byrne had 29 possessions and nine marks, while Cal McConachy kicked two goals from 17 touches.
Athletic ruckman Lloyd Butcher - 16 possessions and four clearances - has a spark about him.
From a Gisborne point of view, does Flynn Lakey ever play a sub-par game.
The inside midfielder was enormous with 33 possessions, 18 of which were contested, nine clearances and one goal.
Ruckman/forward Braidon Blake tormented his old side with 23 possessions, eight marks and four goals.
It was a case of too much left to too few for the home side Tigers.
Jordan Iudica (32 possessions and 12 marks), Harrison Huntley (29 possessions and 10 marks), Hamish Yunghanns (26 possessions, 12 clearances) and Caleb Fisher (36 possessions, including kick-ins from full-back) carried a heavy workload.
14 of the remaining Tigers had 13 disposals or less, including highly-rated duo Cameron Manuel and Tom Quinn.
The Dragons had a better spread of contributors across the ground.
None were better than key defender Bryce Curnow (34 possessions, 12 marks), key forward Lachlan Wright (21 touches, 12 marks and five goals) midfielder James Coghlan (28 possessions two goals) and half-back/winger Cooper Smith (26 possessions).
The Tigers were happy to chip the ball around and maintain possession, but the Dragons used their running game to create scoring opportunities.
Sandhurst had 56 more handballs than Kyneton and created 65 inside 50s to Kyneton's 40.
The Borough players didn't waste the opportunity to rack up some huge numbers.
Ben Thompson produced arguably the perfect game - 45 possessions, 12 marks, 12 clearances, six tackles, 11 inside 50s and three goals, which equated to an astonishing 243 ranking points.
Noah Wheeler was his partner in crime, collecting 36 touches and kicking five goals.
Dylan Hird (34 possessions and three goals), Kal Geary (31 disposals and one goal) and Billy Evans (27 touches and two goals) racked them up as well.
The team stats also read well for the Hawks.
The home side had 261 more possessions, took 85 more marks and won the inside 50 count 83 to 20. The Borough took 38 marks inside forward 50 to Maryborough's three.
Alex Brown led the way for Maryborough with 35 possessions, but a high percentage of those were kick-ins. Brown earned 116 ranking points.
Brady Neill has made a strong start to the season. The half-back took six marks and had 15 touches and was the second-highest scorer for the Pies in terms of ranking points with 92.
Hopefully, key midfielders Coby Perry and Bailey Edwards are close to a return for the Magpies.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
REBOUND 50s
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
