Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round two

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Jack Geary, Eaglehawk's Ben Thompson and Gisborne's Braidon Blake were outstanding in round two.
Golden Square's Jack Geary, Eaglehawk's Ben Thompson and Gisborne's Braidon Blake were outstanding in round two.

Round two of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some brilliant individual and team performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.