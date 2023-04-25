When Bendigo trainer Josh Julius booked Dean Holland to ride one of his horses, he did so with the confidence he was employing a highly-skilled jockey and an even better person.
"In the racing industry you're not necessarily close friends with a lot of people, but you know a lot of people,'' Julius said.
"You have a lot of acquaintances in the industry whether they've ridden once for you or ridden many times for you. Everyone is very friendly.
"I knew Dean relatively well, but plenty of people would have known Dean better than me. He was a terrific fellow and I can guarantee there wouldn't be one bad word said about him.
"He was genuinely one of the better blokes in the industry. He always put his hand up to help you at trials or jump outs. He was a terrific fellow and he'll be sadly missed."
When Julius needed a lightweight rider to pilot stable star Just Folk in Group One races he turned to Holland.
The talented hoop rode Just Folk in three Group One races - sixth in the 2021 Cantala Stakes, seventh in the 2022 C.F. Orr Stakes and 13th in the 2022 Doncaster Handicap in Sydney.
He also rode Just Folk to a second placing in the Listed Headquarters Stakes at Flemington in 2021 and to a fifth placing behind Mr Brightside in the 2021 Seymour Cup.
"He could ride and he was a natural lightweight which made him an option for us with Just Folk in the Group One races,'' Julius said.
"Godolphin used him to win a Group One (Newmarket Handicap) a few weeks ago that just showed he was ready to take the next step in his career and he had the world at his feet.
"That makes this even harder to take."
Julius said the danger associated with working in the racing industry was "always in the back of your mind".
"My sister (Melissa) is a jockey and my wife (Kassie) used to be a jockey and plenty of friends who are jockeys,'' Julius said.
"It's not just jockeys, track riders are doing the same thing and at Bendigo we have the history of the sad passing of Donna Philpot after a fall in a jump out.
"It's tough. I think the fact the races in Victoria today (Anzac Day) were called off is a reflection of where everyone is at."
