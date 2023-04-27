Bendigo Advertiser
43 Steane Street, Kennington | Garden oasis in central Bendigo

By House of the Week
April 27 2023 - 2:30pm
Garden sanctuary on the city fringe | House of the Week
  • 43 Steane Street, Kennington
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.25m
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • AGENTS: Bec Allen 0438 528 091 and Amy Sim 0427 703 661
  • INSPECT: By appointment

A welcome addition to the property market is a private oasis at Kennington on the city fringe.

