Garden sanctuary on the city fringe | House of the Week

A welcome addition to the property market is a private oasis at Kennington on the city fringe.
"The feel of this home is completely enchanting, and of the highest quality," sales consultant Bec Allen of McKean McGregor said.
"Filled with glorious natural light whilst framing leafy outlooks in all directions. The spaces flow effortlessly outdoors to multiple entertaining options, delivering all the family amenities which this area is renowned for."
Solid blackbutt timber flooring runs throughout the entire home, creating warmth and a sense of space.
A study or additional bedroom is found at the front of the home, as well as the main bedroom suite where you'll find walk-in dressing and sparkling ensuite with marble finish and floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles.
Striking and timeless features, including high ceilings and exposed timber beams, are found in the open-plan living area. Bi-fold doors connect this space with multiple outdoor entertaining areas and manicured garden surrounds.
The home's kitchen is expertly renovated and reimagined for today's modern living, with thoughtful inclusions such as built-in wine storage and coffee nook. Benchtops are stone and appliances are high end, including a Falcon 1000mm-wide cooker.
An additional living space is accessed through a custom-made sliding glass door. In this versatile zone, a gas-log fire is surrounded by windows that overlook the tranquil and leafy setting.
Much-loved gardens make the most of every aspect of the generous and superbly elevated allotment. Seating areas are dotted throughout, ensuring you will never miss an opportunity to pause and enjoy the outdoors.
Diverse climbers, veggie garden and stone edging are just some of the features of the garden, as well as varied established trees. A special gathering place is the south-facing terrace where you'll find a built-in barbecue and vine-draped pergola.
This outstanding property has carporting, under-house storage, fully-automated watering and a 6.6-kilowatt solar system.
Estate-style living near the city centre, local schools, university, transport and shopping outlets.
Inspection is highly recommended and sure to impress.
