Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'They shall not grow old': Hundreds reflect in Eaglehawk at dawn

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:25pm, first published April 25 2023 - 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds gather at Eaglehawk War Memorial for yesterday's dawn service.
Hundreds gather at Eaglehawk War Memorial for yesterday's dawn service.

ROWS of veterans - past and present - made formation behind a half-mast flag, the speaker naming them "impromptu angels" as by the words of the famous Kokoda poem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.