'They shall not grow old': Hundreds reflect in Eaglehawk at dawn

ROWS of veterans - past and present - made formation behind a half-mast flag, the speaker naming them "impromptu angels" as by the words of the famous Kokoda poem.
The formation garnered applause from the hundreds gathered at the Eaglehawk War Memorial at dawn.
As a red sun rose, the service men heard president of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Bendigo, Paul Penno, reflect on the men of Kokoda who "paid with their health".
Mr Penno spoke of the "godlike men" of the 39th battalion, sharing an average age of only 18-and-a-half-years-old, who faced the Japanese advance at Kokoda in "the battle that saved Australia".
"Worn out by strenuous fighting and exhausting movement. Weakened by lack of food, sleep and shelter, many of them had literally come to a standstill," Mr Penno said.
Returned 14-year servicewoman Maree Shelton, who served as an air force medic, fronted the service to lay flowers for members of her own rank, Lynne Rowbottom and Wendy Jones, killed during a humanitarian mission to Indonesia in 2005.
"What occurred to me for the first time yesterday, they died when they were 40 and 43-years-old, and they were my seniors at the time. And now I'm older than them," Ms Shelton said.
"I suppose that's like in the oath: they shall not grow old."
Ms Shelton has younger relatives and a nephew serving in the military.
She hopes they won't ever have to face the onslaught of war.
Eaglehawk residents Ian Campbell and Julie Thomas attended the service reflecting on the sacrifices given by service people "for what we've got now".
"I don't have any personal connection but as Australians we get together and show respect to those who fought many years ago and still do today," Mr Campbell said.
He said the day was a time to reflect on the past, while eliciting caution about the future.
An earlier version of this story used the quote "paid with their wealth". The quote has been updated to "paid with their health".
