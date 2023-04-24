Colts women dominate title rival, Epsom's stunning form reversal

Strathfieldsaye Colts United is still the team to beat in CV League One Women.
Sunday's clash with Spring Gully United was built as the clash of the league's two best teams, but Colts showed their class with a resounding 4-0 win.
All four goals came in the first half, with Colts star Rebecca Berry scoring the third goal.
It was Berry's 300th career goal for Colts - a remarkable achievement considering she's only 26-year-old.
Her milestone goal was a special one - a set piece strike from outside the box.
In-form young striker Zoe Cail got the ball rolling for Colts with the opening two goals, while Maree Bory scored the fourth goal just before half-time.
The Reds did hit the woodwork twice in the first half and had other chances to score, but unlike Colts they didn't make the most of their opportunities.
"Early on the play was even and then Spring Gully hit the post, the ball ballooned back out and we took the ball the length of the pitch and scored,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"We did the damage in the first half, Spring Gully had a couple of good chances and our keeper Lil Haley-Farr made a couple of good saves.
"Overall, it was a really good win."
Colts top the table with a perfect nine points from three games - three points clear of Tatura and Shepparton United.
After going winless through 2022, Eaglehawk snapped its losing streak with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Strathdale.
A second-half goal from Jess Dover was enough for the Hawks to clinch three valuable points.
"Last year was a battle for us, so getting a win was great for everyone,'' Eaglehawk coach Kieran Forrest said.
"We worked really hard in the off-season to retain the players we had and then attract some new players.
"We have about 10 new players in the side and it's turned out better than what we expected.
"The girls have worked hard and they were stoked after the game. I haven't seen a group of girls that happy for a long time."
The victory lifted Eaglehawk to fifth place on the ladder.
Sixth-placed Strathdale and seventh-placed Shepparton South are the only teams without a win through three rounds.
Shepparton United dominated the Shepparton derby.
The title contender defeated arch-rival Shepparton South 6-1, with Lawson, Loverson and Saron scoring two goals each.
Beaten 10-0 one week, defeat the reigning premiers seven days later - Epsom proved how unpredictable sport can be with an amazing form turnaround.
The Scorpions were humiliated 10-0 by Shepparton South the previous round and somehow bounced back to beat Tatura 1-0 on Saturday.
A Josh Dwyer strike in the 70th minute put the Scorpions in front and they held on over the final 20 minutes to score the club's best win in years.
"It was chalk and cheese,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"I thought defending wise we were outstanding. We won everything in the air and our keeper (Mahdi Ansari) was outstanding.
"He had a shocker the week before, but this week he probably made five or six saves.
"I think everyone was that broken by the performance the week before that they made a pact with themselves not to go down that path again.
"Josh Dwyer's goal was great and the boys showed a great attitude all night.
"I thought the best team on the night won, it wasn't a fluke win. I thought we matched them well."
The victory catapulted the Scorpions into third place on the ladder - just one point behind the top-two placed teams.
Tatura slumped to sixth place with just three points from its first three games.
Spring Gully United opened its account for 2023 when it edged out Strathfieldsaye Colts United 2-1 on Sunday.
After a tough few weeks to open the season in terms of player availability, the young Reds finally had something to smile about.
"We still had seven players out on Sunday, so we've just been working hard at training and staying positive,'' Spring Gully coach Tony McQuillan said.
"We stuck to our system (against Colts), moved the ball around well and it's always good to get the first win out of the way."
Spring Gully opened the scoring seconds before half-time via a Florent Genevrier strike.
Colts levelled the scores seven minutes into the second half through an own goal.
The Reds' winner came in the 70th minute when a cross from Ben Jones somehow crossed the goal line.
"Colts have improved a lot,'' McQuillan said.
"It didn't matter what the margin was, it was all about getting the three points and moving on."
The Shepprton derby between Shepparton South and Shepparton United lived up to expectations with the league's top-two teams playing out a 2-2 draw.
The vastly-improved United took the lead early through the in-form Ryan Brooks and held that margin until the break.
Shepparton South lifted its intensity after half-time and were rewarded with two goals inside the first 17 minutes from a Sean Grant penalty and a nice finish from Jamie De Smit.
South looked set to grab all three points until United's big striker Ermal Marku made it 2-2 with six minutes remaining.
The result left South and United level at the top on seven points, with South holding a three-goal superior goal difference.
Old foes Strathdale and Eaglehawk played out a 1-1 draw at Beischer Park.
After a tight first half, Caden Meeks gave the Hawks the lead 20 minutes into the second half.
Strathdale responded 10 minutes later when striker Ethan Hunter successfully took a penalty kick.
The draw left the Blues and Hawks in fourth and fifth respectively with four points each.
Strathdale 1 (E. Hunter) dr Eaglehawk 1 (C. Meeks).
Epsom 1 (J. Dwyer) d Tatura 0.
Shepparton South 2(S. Grant, J. De Smit) dr Shepparton United 2 (R. Brooks, E. Marku).
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (own goal) lt Spring Gully 2 (F. Genenvrier, B. Jones).
..........................
Strathdale 0 lt Eaglehawk 1 (J. Dover).
Shepparton South 1 (R. Legalo) lt Shepparton United 6 (R. Lawson 2, O. Loverso 2, O. Saron 2).
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 4 (Z. Cail 2, R. Berry, M. Bory) d Spring Gully 0.
..........................
La Trobe Uni Black 1 (C. Van Der Staay) lt La Trobe Uni Red 5 (B. Drechsler 2, T. Morrison, B. Lama Lo, B. Rothmeier).
Shepparton 2 (J. Dimit, D. Al Mugotir) dr Swan Hill 2 (S. Gunaskeran, J. Stokes).
Border Raiders 7 (J. Fataolisia 6, M. Oloifana) d Shepparton Jaguars 1 (I. Museme).
Golden City 19 (T. Dooley 7, W. Boe 4, N. Lue Wah 3, P. Kaw, E. Taw, J. Maung Oh Ngwe, H. Htoo, own goal) d Golden City Rams 0.
..........................
Border Raiders 8 (A. Davies 5, P. Pinson 2, T. Baird) d Swan Hill 0.
Golden City 0 lt Castlemaine 14 (S. McComb 4, K. Sparks 3, E. Thackray 3, J. Howard, G. Pozar, V. Thoma, B. Tolland).
Kyneton 8 (E. Minter 3, I. Morris-Perrott 2, S. Hooppell, M. O'Toole, B. Randle) d La Trobe Uni 0.
..........................
Strathdale 1 (E. Basilewsky) lt La Trobe Uni 2 (E. McAuley, H. Waters-Hughes).
Epsom 0 lt Tatura 1 (A. Mercuri).
Shepparton South 4 (K. Hogeboom 2, Y. Kaymak, C. O'Brien) lt Shepparton United 5 (T. Newbound 2, Z. Kutrolli 2, T. Kop).
Golden City 3 (L. Htoo 2, K. Crue) lt Castlemaine 10 ( R. Christie 3, R. Wiegard 2, M. Larwill 2, F. Van Tiigelen).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.