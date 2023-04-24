People are set to be out in force this Anzac Day to pay their respects to those who served and sacrificed for Australia and New Zealand.
For the first time, the Advertiser will live stream the 5.45am Bendigo Dawn Service, set to be held at the Soldiers Memorial Institute at Pall Mall, Bendigo.
Check back here on the day for our coverage of Anzac Day across central Victoria, the live feed will begin at 5.45am.
What time are services across the region?
Local groups and organisations have been busily organising annual events in preparation for Anzac Day.
Read more on our Anzac Day coverage:
What's open on Anzac Day?
Most shops will be closed as many Australians spend the morning commemorating.
Trading restrictions vary for Anzac Day with some stores closed all day while others open from 1pm, see ACM's guide to what's open on Anzac Day here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.