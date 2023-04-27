Charming with options at Harcourt | Feature Property

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Here's a charming property at Harcourt with a three-bedroom home as well as a separate studio on land measuring more than 2000 square metres with dual access. It offers an idyllic lifestyle with room to grow, or an opportunity to further develop subject to council approval.
The home has a practical floor plan with a central hallway, open-plan kitchen and dining, and a family living room with access to the outdoor entertaining area.
In the kitchen, stone and timber create a relaxed aesthetic with all the modern conveniences including induction cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. Also updated, the main bathroom incorporates a space-saving European laundry.
Established gardens have meandering paths and a children's play area. There is a separately fenced yard where you can kick a footy, grow your veggies and plant fruit trees. The property has a single carport and a solar system. A shipping container is onsite for additional storage or other suitable use. Power is connected to the studio which makes it a perfect retreat, guest house or work-from-home space.
The selling agent said a current planning permit exists for a proposed subdivision. Opportunity knocks at Harcourt for those seeking a lifestyle property or a country getaway. Handy to local services as well as Bendigo and Melbourne.
