Three sets of sisters show the way for HDFNL Blues

MOUNT Pleasant's 10-goal netball win against Huntly on Saturday was a true family affair.
The Blues' starting line-up against the Hawks contained three sets of sisters - Aish and Maeve Tupper, Ava and Olivia Nihill and Ivy and Maisy Harrop.
Adding to the connection, a third Tupper sister, Kealy, was on the bench for the clash at Toolleen.
The sister act helped propel the Blues to a 2-0 start to the season, after coach Carine Comer's team took care of North Bendigo by 10 goals in the opening round on April 15.
That win at Atkins Street was made to look even more impressive after the Bulldogs were able to defeat Lockington-Bamawm United last weekend.
The Tuppers have been regulars in the A-grade line-up in recent seasons, while the Nihills have made their way into the side this season after playing in the Blues' 17-and-under side, which finished runners-up to Lockington-Bamawam United in 2022.
Ivy Harrop has been a regular presence in defence in recent seasons, while Maisy Harrop was elevated to the A-grade line-up on Saturday to cover the absence of fellow goaler Sarah Mannes.
Comer said Maisy had handled the step up with plenty of poise.
"She played super-well and has given us plenty of food for thought going forward," she said.
"Ivy and Maisy's mum is a 200-game player for Mounts, so it's just the next generation coming through.
"It's a lasting connection. We're playing Colbo this weekend for the Conroy-McTaggart Cup, and that is part-named after Joan Conroy, who is their grandmother.
"It was a nice little feat to have all the sisters on court on Saturday. We're keeping it in the families."
Comer said it was extremely likely Kealy Tupper, who is this season's A-reserve captain, would join her sisters for her share of A-grade games this season and qualify for this year's final series should the Blues continue their solid form and consolidate their top-five spot.
"We're only two games in and haven't really settled our teams. We are trying to work out the best group of girls and positions," she said.
"Maisy certainly deserves more time after Saturday.
"Her and Ava (Nihill) played in goals together. I'm not sure of their accuracy, but they didn't miss too many."
Comer continues to be thrilled by the Blues' start to the season after her side backed up a solid effort in the wet at North Bendigo in round one, with a handy win over Huntly in much more pleasant conditions at Toolleen.
A fresh-look Mount Pleasant, with new A-grade additions Matisse Perez and the Nihill sisters, is looking forward to this weekend's tough test against Colbinabbin.
The Grasshoppers have started the season in some good form of their own, following up a round one win over Heathcote with a narrow five-goal loss to reigning premiers Elmore.
"That was obviously a good effort against Elmore," Comer said.
"It will be interesting to see what they've got and how we stand up against them."
Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin finished last season respectively placed fourth and third on the ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.