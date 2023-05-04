Castlemaine's season is mirroring 2022

THE BFNL netball season is just shy of four weeks old, but Castlemaine co-coach Gary Cooke is already sensing similarities between the Magpies' stellar 2022 campaign and this year's.
Rarely last season did the Magpies field a full complement of A-grade players during the early and middle parts of the season, as their team strengthened slowly but surely ahead of an exciting finals campaign.
A reminder of what they were capable of arrived in round 18 with a one-goal victory over Sandhurst, which knocked the eventual premiers from top spot.
They followed up with a breathtaking elimination final win against South Bendigo before taking Gisborne to extra time in their knockout semi-final.
The Magpies, who play Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park this weekend, have again made their way through the first three rounds with key personnel missing each week, most notably class midcourter Maddie Carter and goaler Mikaela Vaughan (injured).
They had just four A-grade regulars in the line-up for their opening round clash against Maryborough.
But like last year, when they opened the season 3-0, they have been putting early wins on the board, albeit this time around they are 2-1, with their only blemish a hard-fought loss to Gisborne in round two.
Cooke is hoping history can, to a degree, repeat itself, with the Magpies continuing to build crucial wins along the way before launching an all-out assault on finals.
"It's early days, but it feels like a bit of a repeat of last year," he said.
"We're building early in the season and then as we get to the second half, hopefully we will be a bit more settled.
"We'll make the most of new line-ups and try and rotate players around as much as possible in order to get ready for some big games coming up.
"And as coaches, Fi (Fiona Fowler) and I need to ensure that our A-res, B-grade and B-res are all getting supported as well.
"Hopefully we can finish the season on a bit of a run, but for us right now, it really is just one game at a time and not looking too far ahead."
Last week's 51-34 win over Strathfieldsaye was built on standout performances from skipper Jane O'Donohue at goal shooter and youngster Caitlin Richardson in the midcourt.
O'Donohue converted 34 of 38 goal attempts and created plenty of opportunities for others in a dominant effort.
Along with Carter and Vaughan, the Magpies were also without young midcourter Montaya Sardi following an injury in her VNL game last week.
Her spot in the line-up was filled by Georgie Rodger, who is soon to depart overseas, but returned for a one-off game after being a key contributor in last year's team.
Turning his attention to this weekend's clash at Eaglehawk, which is 0-3 following a loss to Gisborne, Cooke said the Magpies were prepared to take no game lightly.
"From top to bottom, we respect every team in this league," he said.
