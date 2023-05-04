Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine's season is mirroring 2022

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 8:55am
Castlemaine, under joint coaches Fiona Fowler (pictured) and Gary Cooke, is slowly building through the early part of the 2023 BFNL netball season, with the aim of peaking come finals time. Picture by Kieran Iles
Castlemaine, under joint coaches Fiona Fowler (pictured) and Gary Cooke, is slowly building through the early part of the 2023 BFNL netball season, with the aim of peaking come finals time. Picture by Kieran Iles

THE BFNL netball season is just shy of four weeks old, but Castlemaine co-coach Gary Cooke is already sensing similarities between the Magpies' stellar 2022 campaign and this year's.

