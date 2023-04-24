Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Sandhurst and Gisborne to benefit from return of VFL players

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Tardrew, Brad Bernacki and Cobi Maxted could be back in the BFNL this weekend.
Lachlan Tardrew, Brad Bernacki and Cobi Maxted could be back in the BFNL this weekend.

Some extra firepower could be added to the two biggest games in round three of the BFNL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.