Family living at Strathdale | Feature Property

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Modern-Federation features and a popular Strathdale location are sure to generate keen interest for this property.
Custom designed and built, the home is on a generous corner allotment with outdoor living and a salt-chlorinated in-ground pool.
Selling agents Tim and Mark said the home is well loved and beautifully maintained including the landscaped gardens.
Inside you'll find lovely features such as ornate ceilings, archways, quality carpets and plantation-style shutters. Formal rooms include spacious lounge and dining. The open-concept family zone incorporates a meals area, gathering space and a light-filled kitchen.
There is a separate sitting room as well as a fourth bedroom that can easily become your study, music room or home library. More features in this perfectly presented home are modern kitchen appliances, large pantry, ample storage, fitted robes, walk-in dressing, ensuite and recently updated family bathroom with spa.
The property has an undercover entertaining area near the pool, a two-car garage and side access to the backyard for caravan storage.
A quality property in a family-friendly location with proximity to primary schools, secondary college, university and shopping centres.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.