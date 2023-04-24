Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo City thumps State League rival by nine goals

By Adam Bourke
April 24 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Lane and Daniel Purdy scored for Bendigo City in the 9-0 victory. Picture by Darren Howe
Aidan Lane and Daniel Purdy scored for Bendigo City in the 9-0 victory. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo City FC showed its class with a 30-minute eight-goal barrage in Saturday's State League Five West win over ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.