Bendigo City thumps State League rival by nine goals

Bendigo City FC showed its class with a 30-minute eight-goal barrage in Saturday's State League Five West win over ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria.
Bendigo City thumped the league's bottom side 9-0, with eight of the goals coming in a remarkable half hour stretch at the end of the game.
Teenager Jacob Floyd opened the scoring for Bendigo City in the sixth minute, but for the next hour of play they struggled to break down a Buffalo Club team that was content to defend.
A change of tactics at half-time eventually paid off for the visitors in the 61st minute when the speedy Luke Burns scored.
His goal broke down the Buffalo Club damn wall and Bendigo City flooded the score sheet.
Burns scored again five minutes later before skipper Aidan Lane made it three goals in eight minutes.
At 4-0 there was no stopping Bendigo City as Daniel Purdy, Ruben White and substitute Riley Henderson joined in the party with goals.
Either side of Henderson's goal Burns added his third and fourth goals to complete the 9-0 rout.
"ETA Buffalo parked the bus and it took us a while to break them down,'' Bendigo City assistant coach Sean Boxshall said.
"We went back to basics in the second half and put a few extra passes in the forward third in a bid to break them open.
"We went out wide, cut a few passes back and it did open them up and we were able to score.
"It took a while to break them down, but I was always confident that it would happen.
"The boys kept it simple and stuck to the game plan. Breaking down teams that park the bus has been our Achilles heel in the past, so credit to the boys for getting the job done."
Bendigo City is in second place on the ladder, three points behind leaders West Point.
Third-placed Balmoral is on the same points as Bendigo City, but it has a game in hand.
Bendigo City faces a tougher test next Saturday when it faces fourth-placed Lara United away from home.
Lara United is two points behind Bendigo City on the table.
