Eaglehawk scored a history-making win in round one of the CFVLW and in the process sounded a warning to the rest of the competition.
For the first time in CVFLW history the Hawks defeated league power Golden Square.
In front of the Borough's loyal fans at Canterbury Park, the Hawks won convincingly, 13.12 (90) to 2.1 (13).
Box Hill VFLW-aligned midfielder Drew Ryan was outstanding for the Borough and Bendigo Pioneer Keely Fullerton caused havoc across half-forward as the Hawks cruised to a stunning round one win.
"I wasn't too sure what to expect being round one and we were playing Golden Square who were grand finalists last year,'' Eaglehawk coach Molly Metcalf said.
"I thought it would be a close game. I certainly wasn't expecting that outcome.
"We worked really hard on our fitness in the pre-season and I think that's made a big difference."
Ryan, half-forward/midfielder Molly Pianta, half-back Taylah Petrusma and Fullerton were best for the Hawks.
Pianta and Fullerton kicked six goals between them.
"Drew was a bull through the midfield all night,'' Metcalf said.
"When she's not playing VFLW she's more than welcome to play with us.
"Molly Pianta and Keely Fullerton rotated through the middle across half-forward and they tore it apart with their speed.
"Taylah was a real general across half-back for us."
After such a strong performance the Hawks have every right to think they can go at least one step further than last year's semi-final berth.
"We've had goals set all pre-season and this (performance) aligns with those goals,'' Metcalf said.
"We made the finals last year and this year we want to win at least one final, which would be a first for the club."
The Hawks will get a good indication of where they sit when they tackle reigning premier Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Friday night.
The Magpies dismantled North Bendigo by 235 points in their round one clash on Sunday.
Despite missing a number of players from last year's premiership side, the Pies showed they'll still be a force to be reckoned with.
Eloise Gretgrix had a day out in attack, kicking 11 goals in the 36.19 (235) to 0.0 (0) win.
Aisling Tupper kicked five goals and had a mountain of possessions, while Rachel Thomas, Abbey Bertram and Taylah Sartori had major impacts.
It was a tough start for the Bulldogs, but they never stopped trying and gave their all for the club.
Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Kira Gibbons, Matilda Henley-Johnstone and Maddie Jelbart were best for North Bendigo.
The season started on Friday night at Strathfieldsaye where the Bendigo Thunder scored a big win over the home side.
Britney Mueck kicked seven goals for the Thunder in the 18.16 (124) to 0.0 (0) victory.
Jess Kennedy was superb for the Thunder and Stephanie McDonald, Acacia Edwards and Emma Lang played well.
Dani Jeffery, Shania Bowers, Emily Bickley and Caitlin Shaw battled hard for the Storm.
