Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert captured his third victory on the DP World Tour on Sunday.
The 27-year-old from Neangar Park defeated Canada's Aaron Cockerill in a play-off in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.
Herbert birdied the second play-off hole to earn his fourth win as a professional.
Herbert started the final day one shot behind leader Cockerill, but a superb second shot from the fairway bunker on his opening hole set up a birdie.
After making three-straight pars from the second to the fourth, Herbert produced one of the shots of the tournament on the par-five fifth hole.
His five-wood second shot from 230 metres out finished two metres from the hole and he made the eagle putt.
That gave Herbert a one-shot lead and he never trailed again in the final round.
Cockerill and Scotland's Grant Forrest and Calum Hill joined Herbert in the lead at different stages, but down the stretch the Australian and the Canadian moved ahead of the pack.
A wayward tee shot on the tough par-four 11th cost Herbert a bogey, but he bounced straight back with a birdie on the short par-four 12th.
It was to be Herbert's last birdie in regulation.
He finished his round with six-straight pars, including three-straight clutch par putts from the 13th to the 15th.
A poor chip from the back of the green on the par-five 16th hole meant Herbert could only make a par.
He two-putted for par from long range on the par-three 17th hole, while at the same time Cockerill's birdie putt on the 16th lipped out.
Tied with Cockerill coming up the 18th hole, Herbert's monster drive found the fairway, but his wedge approach was seven metres away from the hole and his birdie putt fell short.
Herbert holed out for par and a three-under par 67 and Cockerill had the chance to win the tournament.
The Canadian's approach shot from the middle of the 18th fairway finished in the front bunker.
Cockerill produced an outstanding bunker shot that finished centimetres from the cup and the event would be decided by a play-off.
Herbert and Cockerill returned to the 18th tee for the play-off.
Herbert launched a monster drive down the fairway, while Cockerill found the left rough.
Herbert's second shot went over the back of the green and he was left with a slick downhill chip. He played it almost perfectly, but it just slid by the hole.
Cockerill's three metre birdie putt from the fringe lipped out and the duo returned to the 18th tee.
Herbert's tee shot on the scond play-off hole sprayed to the right, but he got a lucky break and the ball finished on the cart path.
After a drop, Herbert produced a brilliant approach shot from the rough that finished a little more than a couple of metres below the hole.
In the meantime, Cockerill's second shot from the fairway finished at the back of the green and he had a tricky downhill putt for birdie.
Cockerill missed his putt to the right leaving Herbert with the chance to win the tournament.
The world-class putter grabbed the opportunity with both hands and nailed the putt to win the tournament.
The win lifted Herbert to a world ranking of 42 and catapulted him to fourth place on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings.
The ISPS Handa Championship victory added to Herbert's DP World Tour wins in the Dubai Desert Classic and the Irish Open.
He also has one win on the PGA Tour at the Bermuda Championship.
