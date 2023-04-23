THE Bendigo Braves' women have continued their red-hot start to the NBL1 season by notching up a sixth straight unblemished victory against the Eltham Wildcats on Sunday.
Coach Mark Alabakov's team emerged from the weekend with a pair of crucial road wins.
They defeated the Casey Cavaliers 100-70 in Friday night's game at Casey Stadium in Cranbourne, before overcoming a determined Wildcats 73-64.
The Braves had to dig deep against Eltham after leading by just two points (35-33) at half time.
When a steadying influence was needed, it was Braves legend Kelly Wilson, who rose to the occasion, with a masterful performance.
Wilson posted a triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to claim the Anzac Medal as best on court.
The win ensured the Braves kept pace with the similarly undefeated Mount Gambier Pioneers at the top of the South conference ladder.
They opened the weekend with a scintillating performance against Casey.
A convincing 30-point win was superbly led by guard Amy Atwell with 29 points (including five three-pointers) and five rebounds.
She was well supported by Megan McKay (20 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Cassidy McLean (15 points, four rebounds, seven assists) and Wilson (10 points, six rebounds, 11 assists).
McKay was the recipient of the Anzac Medal.
Meanwhile, the Braves' men fell to 1-5 following a pair of heavy losses to Casey and Eltham.
They lost 60-92 against the Cavaliers on Friday night before being beaten 91-72 by the Wildcats on Sunday.
Absent from the court against Casey, Lat Mayen led the Braves on Sunday with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Bijan Johnson top-scored in the clash against the Cavaliers with 13 points and added six assists.
Adam Pechacek (12 points, six rebounds) and Luke Rosendale (10) were the only other Braves players to finish in double figures in points.
The Braves continue their season back at home next Saturday night against the Kilsyth Cobras.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.