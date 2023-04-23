Reigning NCFL premier Birchip-Watchem is winless through two rounds after losing a six-point thriller to Sea Lake Nandaly on Saturday.
Coming off a 41-point loss to Nullawil in round one, the Bulls went down to the Tigers 12.8 (80) to 10.14 (74).
There was little between the two teams all day, and the result could have gone either way, but it was the Tigers who were in front at the right time.
Billy McInnes kicked four of the Tigers' 12 goals, while Luke Martin, Trent Donnan, Thomas Cox and Wade Donnan were instrumental in the win.
Forward Ben Edwards kept Birchip-Watchem in the game with seven of his side's 10 goals. A new player to the NCFL in 2023, Edwards kicked 74 goals for CMS Crows in 2022 to be the Yorke Peninsula Football League's leading goalkicker.
Competition new boys Nullawil sounded its second-straight ominous warning to the rest of the competition.
Playing its first home game in the NCFL, Nullawil thumped St Arnaud by 111 points, 20.11 (131) to 3.2 (20).
Forwards Mitch Farmer and Adam Thomson kicked 10 goals between them and David Isbister, Jordan Humphreys and Dean Putt caused the Saints plenty of headaches.
William Bertalli, Bailey Durward and Jacob Tillig battled hard for a Saints side that didn't have the depth to go with Nullawil.
A six-goal-to-none first quarter set up Boort's 83-point drubbing of Charlton. The Pies had 11 individual goalkickers in their 19.16 (130) to 7.5 (47) victory.
Midfielder Jarrod Fitzpatrick was dominant for the Pies, while Ryan McGhie, Tom Potter and James Wilson impressed.
Anthony Judd, Harrison Taylor, Rhyen Woods and club great Tim Hill led the charge for the undermanned Blues.
Big improvers Wycheproof-Narraport improved to 2-0 on the back of a 39-point win over Wedderburn.
The Hommelhoff brothers - Gedd and Koby - put on a show for the Demons. Gedd kicked a career-high nine goals and Koby was brilliant in the middle of the ground.
Veteran forward Sam Barnes kicked four goals for Wedderburn. Tom Campbell, Darcy Jackson, Jaran McKay were best for the Redbacks.
READ MORE: Dragons too slick for Kyneton Tigers
READ MORE: Square holds off Storm in BFNL thriller
READ MORE: Slick Sandhurst made of the Wright stuff
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.