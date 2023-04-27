MARYBOROUGH coach Jordan Macilwain says her players will take great heart out of a convincing win over BFNL rival Eaglehawk last weekend, as they prepare for a tough round three clash against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
The Magpies claimed their first victory of the season with a 60-43 win at Canterbury Park.
A tough battle for three quarters was finished off well by the Magpies, who outscored the Hawks 18-9 in the final quarter.
It was the first win as A-grade coach for Macilwain, who has taken over the coaching reins this season from Alicia Cassidy, and followed an ultra-competitive loss to top-three contender Castlemaine to open the season.
She hopes it's the catalyst for bigger and brighter things ahead for Maryborough in 2023.
"It was a bit of a relief, but nice for the girls to be able to get the feeling of putting a win on the board," Macilwain said.
"We were competitive against Castlemaine and they are obviously a very strong team. They have some nice players and have picked up very well.
"But while we did reasonably well, it was nice to put everything together a little bit more on the court.
"We have a couple of girls living away (from Maryborough) and travelling back to play, so it was nice to gel a bit more and get that game time together."
A momentum-building win was led at opposite ends of the court by defender Alex Williams and goal shooter Keely Hare, albeit Macilwain was keen to give credit to a full team effort.
Hare followed up by being Golden Square's best player on Saturday night in the Bulldogs' CVFLW season-opener against Eaglehawk, also at Canterbury Park.
While there was much to be positive about, Macilwain said there were still some things to work on in terms of consistency for the Magpies.
"We had patches where we let Eaglehawk get back to even, but by the third quarter we were able to take control and push the lead out," she said.
"I thought it was a good indication that we've had a pretty good pre-season and the girls were pretty much able to put four quarters together, which in past years we haven't been able to do.
"It's a real credit to them that they've put in the hard yards and were able to put it together in the heat."
Macilwain said it was important the Magpies were able to follow up their good work back on their home court at Princes Park against Kangaroo Flat.
Maryborough has not beaten the Roos since round four of the 2017 season, while being coached by Anika Munn.
"We know they are an unreal team and playing them we can learn a lot as a team," Macilwain said.
"They are strong all over the court, but obviously Ash Ryan in the midcourt is incredible.
"For us, its really beneficial to play against them as we have such a young team.
"We've found we have been competitive against them at the start of games in the past, but have lost that fitness.
"This year I feel that is something we have really worked hard on, so hopefully we can be competitive the whole way through."
The Magpies are aiming for their first finals appearance since 2016.
