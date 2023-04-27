Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough win gives high hope for rest of season

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:30pm
MARYBOROUGH coach Jordan Macilwain says her players will take great heart out of a convincing win over BFNL rival Eaglehawk last weekend, as they prepare for a tough round three clash against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

