Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

North Bendigo stuns HDFNL premiers with barnstorming finish

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 23 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Francis and his North Bendigo team-mates had a huge final quarter against LBU. Picture by Darren Howe
Jack Francis and his North Bendigo team-mates had a huge final quarter against LBU. Picture by Darren Howe

Over the best part of three decades as player and coach, Rob Bennett has been involved in some memorable wins with his beloved North Bendigo Bulldogs, but few could top Saturday's 10-point win over HDFNL reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.