North Bendigo stuns HDFNL premiers with barnstorming finish

Over the best part of three decades as player and coach, Rob Bennett has been involved in some memorable wins with his beloved North Bendigo Bulldogs, but few could top Saturday's 10-point win over HDFNL reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United.
Down by 28 points in the final quarter on their home deck at Atkins Street, the Bulldogs stormed home to beat the Cats by 10 points, 18.7 (115) to 16.9 (105).
"It's the best home and away win I've been involved in,'' an elated Bennett said on Saturday night.
"We knew our fitness base was good and we had to keep pressing.
"We spoke at three quarter-time about making sure that no matter what happened in the final quarter we weren't going to put up the white flag.
"Jake Hall was massive in the final quarter. We were beaten around the stoppages a lot of the day, but he took control in the final quarter.
"We started getting our hands on the ball first and our forwards were dangerous. They had been dangerous all day, but we just had to get the ball in there."
With LBU still in front in time-on, one of the Bulldogs' youngest players came up with a crucial play.
"Riley Paetow probably ran 100m and chased down (LBU playing coach) Stacy Fiske when it looked like he was going to clear the footy,'' Bennett said.
"He caught Stacy holding the ball, then he kicked it forward and Jordan Ford took a courageous mark running with the flight of the ball.
"Jordan kicked the goal and that put us in front."
It was four points the margin in the dying seconds before, fittingly, Hall kicked a goal after the siren to complete the 10-point win and a 38-point turnaround in the final 25 minutes of the match.
Dylan Klemm and Ford bagged five and four goals respectively for the Bulldogs, while Hall, ruckman Jeremy Lambden and midfielder Nick Waterson were their best players.
After having the bye in round one, Saturday was LBU's first game of the season and a number of players cramped up in the final term.
Jesse and Brodie Collins (three goals) did plenty of damage for the Cats through the middle of the ground, while Riley McIvor made a strong start to the season.
Fiske said the warm weather and the fact it was the Cats' first game were not excuses for his side's final quarter fadeout.
"We could make excuses, but to North's credit they beat us around the ball in that last quarter and we lost our structure,'' Fiske said.
"We tried to hold onto the win rather than play the footy we played in the first three quarters.
"We had a chance to pinch one because it's hard to win at North's home ground, so we'll learn a lot from it."
Heathcote is 2-0 through two rounds for the first time in 12 years on the back of a resounding 103-point win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The 22.11 (143) to 5.10 (40) victory over the Bombers gave the Saints a dream start to the season.
After a tight first quarter, the Saints broke the game open with a seven-goal-to-none second term.
They finished the job with six unanswered goals in the final quarter.
Corey Grindlay was the chief benefactor of Heathcote's midfield dominance.
Grindlay kicked eight of the Saints' 22 goals, while midfielder Liam Jacques was named best for the home side.
Braden Padmore, Kai Cavallaro (three goals) and William Direen also played well for the Saints.
"The final score didn't do Leitchville justice,'' Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"I thought their pressure was good all day and they kept trying all day.
"It was a good performance from us. Last year it was probably a game that we'd win by eight or nine goals, so it was good to be ruthless, which is something we've been talking about."
Ruckman Jobee Warde batted hard for the Bombers all day and was named their best ahead of Jye Keath, Clay McGregor and Bailey Taylor.
In the final game of the round, Colbinabbin edged out Elmore by seven points under lights at Elmore.
The Hoppers were five points down at three quarter-time and staring down the barrel of a 0-2 start.
However, they controlled the game in the final term and added 3.4 to 1.4 to win 8.11 (59) to 7.10 (52).
It was Jed Brain's first win as senior coach of the Hoppers.
"It was pretty ugly, but you've got to take those wins early in the season,'' Brain said.
"Elmore have improved and it's always tough to play there under lights in dewy conditions.
"It was tight all night and it probably took us until 15 minutes into the final quarter for us to get on top.
"It was pleasing that we could grind it out for four quarters. Elmore kicked a goal late in the third quarter to go one goal in front and they were really up and about.
"I was really happy with the way the boys dug in and got the job done in the last quarter."
Laine Fitzgerald kicked four of Colbo's eight goals and was integral in the win, while youngster Jasper McArdle was named best for the Hoppers for the second-straight week.
Logan Fitzgerald, Clint Shields and Jude Ryan all played well for the visitors.
Sam McHale, Dylan Gordon, Zack Holmberg were best for an Elmore side that has definitely improved in 2023.
After defeating Huntly in round one, the Bloods looked the better side at times against Colbo and look set to be competitive with the top teams this season.
After losing to North Bendigo in round one, Mt Pleasant bounced back in fine style with a 142-point drubbing of Huntly.
The Blues piled on 32.25 (217) to 12.3 (75) in front of their home fans at Toolleen.
Ben Weightman and Mitch Rovers put on a show inside forward 50, kicking 14 goals between them. Weightman bagged eight majors and recruit Rovers kicked six.
The Blues had 14 individual goalkickers on the day, including a four-goal haul from the impressive Jack Hetherington.
The positive for the Hawks was a six-goal second quarter and the form of Tori Ferguson, Steve Kairn and recruit Lachlan Wilson.
