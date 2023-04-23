Eaglehawk, Gisborne score big wins over BFNL's Magpies

A ruthless Eaglehawk learned from past errors, while reigning premier Gisborne took longer than expected to shake off its opponent in round three of the BFNL.
Eaglehawk moved to the top of the BFNL ladder after it thrashed Maryborough by 169 points at Canterbury Park.
Midfielder/forward trio Billy Evans, Ben Thomspon and Noah Wheeler were dominant as the Hawks charged to a 26.23 (179) to 1.4 (10) win.
Evans (three goals) was best afield for the second-straight week, while Wheeler (five goals) and Thompson (three goals) were key players on a day when the Hawks didn't have a poor player.
"We focused on the team acts - guys putting bodies on, sharing the footy and guys working back behind the ball,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"The things you can control are important on those sorts of days. We didn't want to fall away from those things.
"In our last couple of years we haven't put sides away, so it was good to get our percentage up early."
The Magpies' only goal of the game was kicked by Alex Brown in the first quarter.
Mitchell McClure, Chris Freeman, Brown and Nic Swan were best for the Pies, who sorely miss key midfielders Coby Perry, Bailey Edwards and VFL-aligned Jacob Lohmann.
Gisborne defeated Castlemaine by 77 points at Camp Reserve, but it took until the third term for the Dogs to put the pesky Pies away.
Castlemaine held the Dogs to one goal in the first quarter and were four goals down at half-time, but the Dogs dominated the second half with nine goals to one to win 16.13 (109) to 4.8 (32).
"I think we had 10 of last year's grand final team play today, so we're a new team that's finding its way of connecting,'' Gisborne coach Brad Fox said.
"It's going to take us a little while. I'm not judging our potential on what we do in the first five or six rounds. I'll certainly be looking at what we're doing between rounds seven and 12, that's going to determine what we can be this year."
Ruckman Braidon Blake kicked four goals for the Dogs in a best on ground effort.
Midfielder Flynn Lakey dominated the clearances and defender Liam Spear played his second-straight good game to start the season.
Former Castlemaine key forward Zac Denahy and speedy recruit Ryan Bourke kicked three goals each for Gisborne.
Matt Filo and Brodie Byrne were best for the gallant Pies, who are showing some good signs under new coach Brendan Shepherd.
Cal McConachy kicked two of the Pies' four goals and was a solid contributor through the midfield.
