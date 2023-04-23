Bendigo Advertiser
Sandersons reign supreme on Mildura Pacing Cup night

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:43pm, first published April 23 2023 - 1:30pm
Abby Sanderson, trainer Shane Sanderson, driver Ryan Sanderson and part-owners Dale Monteith and Peter Watkinson with Mildura Pacing Cup winner Sahara Tiger.
CHARLTON harness racing family, the Sandersons, were the toast of Mildura on Saturday night after landing a 'special' Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup (2190m) win with Sahara Tiger.

