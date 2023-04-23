Sandersons reign supreme on Mildura Pacing Cup night

CHARLTON harness racing family, the Sandersons, were the toast of Mildura on Saturday night after landing a 'special' Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup (2190m) win with Sahara Tiger.
A rank outsider at $126, but a City Oval Paceway specialist, Sahara Tiger stunned his more fancied rivals by scoring a rousing 3.1 metre victory over Western Sonador, with the short-priced favourite Cant Top This a further two metres back in third.
The seven-year-old Art Major gelding is trained by Shane Sanderson and was driven by his 19-year-old son Ryan.
Not to be forgotten in a proud moment for the family, which located to Charlton from New South Wales a little over two years ago, Sahara Tiger qualified for the final by being driven into fifth place by 17-year-old Abby Sanderson in last Tuesday night's first heat.
An emotional cup victory delivered Ryan the biggest win of his ever-blossoming career.
And what a drive it was, with the supremely-talented youngster overcoming a tricky back row draw to have Sahara Tiger neatly tucked behind the leader Serge Blanco throughout.
When Cant Top This failed to handle the final bend, Sanderson seized his moment to push Sahara Tiger in between the favourite and Serge Blanco, overrunning the leader in the straight to claim the $60,000 classic ahead of a fast-finishing Western Sonador, driven by Shepparton's Rebecca Bartley.
A victorious Shane Sanderson conceded post-race that he was not exactly confident in their chances.
"He's a track specialist, but we thought he would be a bit outclassed," he said.
"We thought we'd be a slim chance of being behind the leader.
"I thought top five if we were behind the leader. He was just in the right spot, put his best foot forward and was Johnny on the spot."
"It's a special victory. Mildura has been good to us since we've been down here (in Victoria), with Ryan driving and a great bunch of owners. It's a special night."
Among those owners are Harness Racing Victoria chairman Dale Monteith and board member and co-breeder Peter Watkinson .
Sanderson could not disguise his pride in the development of both of his and wife Naomi's children.
"I'm very proud of the kids. They're both doing well and they both love their harness racing," he said.
"They have come along leaps and bounds and have had a lot of support from trainers along the way, especially in this district.
"There are a lot of Mildura trainers that especially put Ryan on (their horses). We'd like to thank them."
The win capped a great night for the family after they had earlier taken out the J. and A. Mazzetti Free-For-All with Sahara Sirocco, who narrowly denied the veteran Bernie Winkle a sentimental Mildura Pacing Cup night win.
In contrast to his half-brother's long-shot cup win, Sahara Sirocco was a $1.85 favourite.
An ecstatic Ryan Sanderson was thrilled to have claimed the biggest win of his career, at a venue where he has enjoyed success on a near weekly basis since the family's move to Victoria.
"That was awesome," he said of his cup triumph.
"We were always pretty happy with him. He's a very honest horse, but just in recent times, he hasn't been proven over this distance and in a quality field like this it was a bit of the unknown.
"But credit to dad and the horse. Abby qualified him and it's a great win."
The win was Sahara Tiger's eighth in 13 starts at Mildura since arriving at the Sandersons last August from Deb and Gary Quinlan's at Drouin West.
His career record boasts 22 wins and 16 placings from 60 starts for $200,482 in stakes earnings.
On the win of Sahara Sirocco, who was also formerly trained by the Quinlans, Ryan said: "When we first got him, he probably wasn't handling the track and he went away for a Sydney campaign and he really took flight on the big Menangle track.
"He's come back and he's got a bit of confidence and he's just been a bit sharper.
"Being in these races, he's pretty fast and pretty dangerous."
Sahara Sirocco won for the 12th time in 55 starts for $170,392 in prize money.
